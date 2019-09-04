Married at First Sight Decision Day Season 9 Predictions

Decision day is fast approaching on season 9 of Married at First Sight, which means the four married couples will have to choose if they want to stay together or end their marriages in divorce. The decision day finale airs on Lifetime on September 11 at 8:30/7:30c.

The couples featured on season 9 of the reality show were Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie, Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson, Keith Manley & Iris Caldwell, and Matthew Gwynne and Amber Bowles.

The official description for September 4’s penultimate episode, entitled “She Loves Me, She Loves Me Not,” reads “With less than a week until decision day, the couples weigh the pros and cons of staying married or getting a divorce; when things finally start to look up for all four couples, a trust-shattering secret is revealed.” The following week, on Wednesday, September 11, the finale episode “The Forever Decision” airs; the synopsis teases “The eight-week experiment is over and decision day arrives; the couples must decide if they want to stay married or end it all and get a divorce.”

With the decision so close to being revealed, fans of the series are looking for clues and spoilers as to which couples will choose to continue their marriages and which will decide that they want to call it quits. Ahead of decision day, we made some predictions of our own about each couple’s fate.

Last week, we asked our Heavy.com readers “Who do you think will call it quits on Decision Day?” 58.78% said Matt and Amber, and 29.12% of the vote went to Elizabeth and Jamie. 10.18% predicted that Keith and Iris would ultimately split up at the end of the season. Deonna and Greg, according to our readers, are most likely to succeed in marriage and received only .92% of the total vote.

Deonna & Greg

Of the 4 couples starring in this season of the MAFS, Deonna and Greg seem most likely to stay married in the end. They’ve made it through the season with minimal fighting and appear to really be building a loving marriage together.

Jamie & Elizabeth

During episode 12, Jamie and Elizabeth, who have had a number of fights throughout their time as a married couple, seemed to be taking positive steps forward in their relationship. They cooked dinner together for the other couples, hit “reset” on their marriage with a relaxing salt cave excursion, and Jamie even told the other men that he loves Elizabeth and thinks that their marriage makes them better.

Nevertheless, the couple had just come off a fight during which Jamie spent 4 days away from home, and the two are still struggling to get to know each other better (beyond their sexual chemistry). Earlier in the season, Heavy.com predicted that Jamie and Elizabeth’s marriage was not likely to work out, and we stand by that prediction now.

Matt & Amber

During episode 12, when the four couples went on a weekend retreat together, Amber revealed that she is not certain that she loves Matt. And when Matt opened up to the other couples about the efforts he thinks he’s making to be a good husband, Amber said in a private on-camera testimony that she doesn’t think his words are reflected in his actions.

Even if, at the end of the 90 days, Matt wants to stay married, it seems likely that Amber will choose to pull the plug and end their marriage.

Keith & Iris

Keith and Iris are the hardest couple to predict this season. Iris’s virginity has stood in the way of the two advancing their marriage’s physical intimacy, which has caused some problems in their marriage. Furthermore, Keith told the men he wasn’t sure about his feelings for Iris and wouldn’t know if he wants to stay married to her until decision day actually arrives.

In our opinion, however, they do seem like a good match and could make it for the long haul should they choose to stay committed to each other.

Tune in to Married at First Sight season 9, Wednesday nights at 8:30/7:30c on Lifetime.