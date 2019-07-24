Married at First Sight Season 9 Couples Still Together Predictions

Married at First Sight, Lifetime’s experimental reality series featuring couples who meet their new spouse at the alter, airs tonight at 8:30/7:30c. This season features four couples as they navigate their lives with their new “stranger” spouses: Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie, Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson, Keith Manley & Iris Caldwell, and Matthew Gwynne and Amber Bowles all feature on season 9 of the show.

Knowing the difficulties each couple faces when it comes to marrying somebody they’ve never laid eyes on before raises the question – did it work? Which couples will make it work and who will go their separate ways? How accurate were the experts when they paired up the couples this season?

At this moment it’s still too early to tell who is still together and who has split up, especially considering contractual obligations to Lifetime stops the couples from revealing too much in terms of their current relationship status. However, we’ve got a few ideas on who we think will last. Read on for our MAFS season 9 predictions:

Deonna & Gregory

Deonna, 30, has spent the last decade single, although she affectionately claims she was “dating herself” over those years. Gregory, 32, was raised in Fort Washington, MD by a single parent alongside his older sister. The small family was very religious and heavily involved in church, his bio states. Both Deonna and Greg are very faith-oriented, so the experts made a good match in that aspect.

The couple has many similar interests and passions, and although the two have been struggling with some intimacy issues since they tied the knot, we believe they have a good chance at sticking it out and staying together. Greg has nothing but compliments for Deonna all day every day and the two seem genuinely smitten with each other.

Elizabeth & Jamie

Elizabeth, 32, is an account executive and considers herself “proficient” at verbal communication. Jamie, 35, is a financial technician who believes in love at first sight, and he has already told Elizabeth that he loves her. He believes the two have a strong physical, emotional and intellectual connection and believes the experts made a good choice in pairing them up.

However, the couple has already had more than a few fights on the show. Elizabeth told Jamie to “f–k off” when she was panicking during a rough boat ride, and the couple have argued over sex and lunch and other little things since season 9 started. Although they’ve had a rocky start to their marriage, they both appear to want to make things work. We predict that things could could either way for Elizabeth and Jamie. If they work through the kinks in their relationship, they might be able to last, but they definitely have some work to do.

Iris & Keith

Iris, 27, is a non-profit program coordinator and a very religious woman. She’s chosen to remain a virgin until married, and wasn’t keen on the idea of giving up her virginity on her wedding night just yet. Keith, 27, is a community mentor, and looks at his parents’ relationship as a goal for his own (his parents have been together for 30 years). Iris believes in traditional gender roles and wants a husband who can live up to those expectations.

Although Keith and Iris seem to be head-over-heels for each other, they’ve also run into their fair share of conflict since their wedding day. Iris wasn’t too thrilled to find an empty box of condoms in Keith’s night stand, and she had a bit of a meltdown when Keith lost his wedding ring on the beach, while Keith is struggling with Iris’ intimacy reservations. The couple has plenty of obstacles to overcome before reaching their happily ever after, but we think they have a decent shot at making things work.

Amber & Matthew

Matthew, a 31-year-old international basketball player, and Amber, a 27-year-old middle school teacher, immediately connected over their shared love of basketball. Although they’ve had a few disagreements since they tied the knot, both seem genuinely committed to making things work, and out of all four couples, we have high hopes that they will be able to stick it out in the end.

Although it’s too soon to tell with each of the four couples on the show, from what we’ve seen so far, we stand firm in our predictions. However, Heavy will release another predictions post closer to the end of the season, after we get a better idea of how each of the couples “click” following the honeymoon phase of the relationship.

Who do you think will make it and find their “happily ever after” and who do you think will call it quits? Take our poll below!

Married at First Sight Season 9 airs Wednesday nights on Lifetime. Tune in at 8:30/7:30C to catch the newest episode.

