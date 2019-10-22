Addie Andrews: Former Mormon Missionary Becomes Porn Star

Addie Andrews is the porn star who used to be a Mormon missionary. Andrews was Penthouse Pet of the Month in June 2019.

When Andrews, 30, was awarded the Penthouse award in June 2019, she told the magazine that she grew up in the Pacific Northwest and moved to Utah at 17. Her move was motivated by her mission to join the Mormon church.

Andrews explained her decision to join the Mormon church by saying, “I was in a rough spot and they were so kind. The church took me in. I adopted a family and a religion along with it. I needed the stability. It was a great decision at that age.”

In October 2019, Andrews said in a statement provided to Heavy.com, “I felt the most fulfilled when I was physically helping people.” Andrews said that before joining the Mormon church, she had only had sex once, and following her admission to the church, she adhered to their strict rules regarding pre-marital sex. Andrews said that she felt that the more she got involved in the church, the more she lost her identity.

Andrews says that she stopped attending church in 2017 and moved to California. Despite her Brigham Young degree in communications, Andrews said that she was unable to find work. According to the statement, that’s when she turned to stripping.

The turning point for Andrews came when her church forbade her from being her sister’s bridesmaid because the bridesmaid dress was deemed “immoral.”

Andrews said in the statement that her family is supportive of her new career. Andrews said, “My family has always known that I was interested in entertainment. I knew that they’d be a little shocked when I told them about my adult work, but I’m blessed with a very openminded and understanding family. My brother said, ‘I will definitely never watch your porn, but you seem happier than ever so I support your decision.’”

