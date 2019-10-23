Is D’Andra Simmons’ Mother’s Company Out of Business?

Last season, Real Housewives of Dallas viewers saw D’Andra Simmons gain control of her mother’s company. What the reality star didn’t count on was a company on the brink of closing. With just three months of financing available, it seemed like Momma Dee’s business would become Simmons’ own nightmare.

Simmons believed that the source of their problems started with the end of promotional infomercials for Christian audiences. In the Season 4 premiere, the cast member was even more worried about the prospects for the company. “In three months, we’re gonna have to close the doors or I’m gonna have to make some serious changes,” she said.

The Company Is Still Operating

While it may not be completely back to normal, the reality star offered an update about where the company stands now. Simmons posted a tweet that gave fans an update of where the company is and how series’ filming so far in advance might not show the current state of operations. The current company owner wanted viewers to know the company has “life, potential and purpose again.”

Ths company is currently behind two brands, Ultimate Living and Hard Night Good Morning. Both are still accepting orders and appear to be in operation as of October 2019. The Ultimate Living brand caters to wellness as well as skincare options. Its product line covers supplements in addition to the usual beauty and lifestyle products. Hard Night Good Morning is a skincare line that focuses on natural ingredients and aloe vera to create its items. D’Andra Simmons actively promotes both brands on her social media accounts and encourages RHOD fans to learn more about the products through various posts.

Simmons’ Financial Problems Were an Issue Before Gaining Control of the Company

In one of the more surprising stories of the series, Simmons revealed she was dealing with her own financial problems. “It’s humiliating to be at this position at my age. I wish I would have made some different decisions, but there’s nothing I can do now. I am where I am. … Everything in my life is falling apart right now,” Simmons said to her fellow castmates. Later on, she spoke about the fact that her castmates might not be as understanding of the circumstances she was facing. Simmons addressed her concerns in a confessional video, “Their husbands are all successful. Mine is retired from the military. I’m the primary breadwinner in my family. I don’t have the option of failure. … It’s a scary time for me.”

The fights about money extend far beyond one confessional moment. Simmons got into a heated argument with fellow castmember LeeAnne Locken. “LeeAnne was hypocritical, to say the least, not to mention that in the very next scene she is touting that she doesn’t care about how much her wedding will cost! I may have been born with a silver spoon in my mouth, but let me set something straight: I have given up that “princess lifestyle” before, and you can bet I WILL do it again,” Simmons said of Locken. It’s a story that would continue to bother the two co-stars throughout the series.