D’Andra Simmons’ Husband Affair: Is He Cheating?

The drama has been rampant during season 4 of Real Housewives of Dallas. D’Andra Simmons has been told that her husband Jeremy Lock cheated on her with a woman known as “Pretty Jessica,” and it has led to some friction between her the other cast members. Are the allegations true? Will D’Andra and her husband divorce?

D’Andra first learned about the cheating rumors after the season three reunion. Rich started the rumor by sending a threatening text to Jeremy. “Rich sent some text message to my husband about some bullsh*t cheating scandal that, he didn’t know what he was talking about!” D’Andra said during a confessional.

“And this is how it read, ‘I’m going to tell D’Andra all about pretty Jessica. She’s everything D’Andra isn’t. I didn’t want to, bro, because I usually have discretion, but I will not tolerate the baseless B.S. that your wife is spewing about me! Rich,'” she read.

D’Andra Simmons Denies the Cheating Rumors About Her Husband Jeremy Lock

D’Andra has said that she doesn’t believe the rumors about her husband, and that Rich is merely angry about that fact that she spread similar cheating rumors about him during season three. “There is no way in God’s green earth that my husband would be having an affair with anyone named Jessica, Mary, Susie, Julie — whatever,” she continued. “It doesn’t matter who it is. It’s not happening. Move on.”

LeeAnne denied having any involvement with the, and said that it was her husband Rich who decided to send the text. “I knew he texted Jeremy. I did not know that he subsequently texted D’Andra. I never spoke of that,” she explained. “You’ll never see me speak of it during the entire season. That’s not my business. That’s not my tea and I was not happy with my husband. I didn’t get angry, but I was like ‘Dude, you’re not helping me.’”

D’Andra Said That Rich Was Getting Back At Her for Spreading Rumors During Season 3

Despite her subsequent falling out with D’Andra, LeAnne did admit that her husband’s motivation for starting the rumor was because he never received an apology from D’Andra. “I think Rich waited and waited and waited and waited all year the season was airing, he waited and he waited and he waited for an apology, and to this day he still has not gotten an apology,” LeeAnne told ET.

D’Andra cleared the air regarding the cheating rumors on Twitter. She says that her marriage is not in jeopardy, and that if anything were to actually come up, she would happily address it on the show. “For the past 3 years my life has been an open book. I’ve shared my ups and downs and my joys and sorrows with my @BravoTV family and the #RHOD viewers,” she wrote. “This year is no exception. If there was anything at all going on in my marriage I would share that too. #RevealToHeal.”