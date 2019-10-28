The Voice season 17 is in full swing this fall. John Legend has settled in nicely in what is only his second season coaching, though he did set the bar high last season by winning in his first time on the show. So far, Legend has gathered a solid team together, with three four-chair turn contestants and a fourth who would have had four chairs if Blake Shelton hadn’t blocked Kelly Clarkson from turning around.

As for their musical styles, Legend’s team members really run the gamut, from soulful to eclectic to even a little bit country. But no matter the style, they have all benefitted from Usher stepping in as Legend’s, giving them what Legend called “Ph.D.-level advice.”

Before watching the final Battle Round episode, here’s everything you should know about who is still left on Legend’s team.

Max Boyle

Matt New and Max Boyle's Performance Makes It Tough for John to Decide – The Voice Battles 2019

This 23-year-old Toledo, Ohio native grew up in a musical family and has been singing his entire life. His audition song was “Wayfaring Stranger” by Ed Sheeran, earning him two chair turns, but Boyle ended up on Team Legend because John blocked Kelly Clarkson from being able to make her case to Max.

In the Battle Rounds, Boyle defeated Matt New on the song “Let Me Love You” by Justin Bieber.

Will Breman

Gwen Stefani: Jared Herzog and Will Breman's Performance Is "So Awesome!" – The Voice Battles 2019

This soulful musician got into music because his parents thought it would help him cope with Asperger’s syndrome, a high-functioning form of autism. He earned two chair turns during his blind audition of “Say You’ll Be There” by the Spice Girls.

Last week, he battled and ultimately won against Jared Herzog on “Treat You Better” by Shawn Mendes.

Marybeth Byrd

Dane & Stephanie and Marybeth Byrd: Standing Ovation from All Four Coaches – The Voice Battles 2019

Growing up with a stutter, this 18-year-old from Arkansas sought music as her refuge from being teased by her peers. She went old-school country for her blind audition with John Prine’s “Angel from Montgomery,” earning four chair turns.

In the Battle Rounds, she beat out fraternal twins Dane & Stephanie on Cam’s “Burning House.”

Preston C. Howell

Gwen Wants to Mother Preston C. Howell -The Mamas & the Papas' "Dream a Little Dream of Me"

At 14 when he auditioned, now 15 years old, Howell is one of the youngest contestants to ever be on The Voice. But don’t let his young age fool you. He wowed the judges with his rendition of the classic “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” which earned him four chairs at his blind audition.

He has not yet competed in the Battle Rounds; Monday (Oct. 28) he’ll take the stage with Mendeleyev, which should be an absolute showdown of talent.

Katie Kadan

Destiny Rayne and Katie Kadan Battle It Out to the Iconic "Tiny Dancer" – The Voice Battles 2019

This Chicago songbird got a later musical start than most contestants, not really performing outside of church until she was in her 30s. But she’s killing it at 38 years old, earning four chair turns during her blind audition of Aretha Franklin’s “Baby I Love You.”

In the Battle Rounds, she emerged victorious against Destiny Rayne with “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John.

Khalea Lynee

Khalea Lynee and Zoe Upkins' Duet Splits the Coaches, but It's Up to John – The Voice Battles 2019

This Florida native put her musical career on hold to raise her two daughters, but once they were a bit older, she got back into it and hopes to show them it’s never too late to follow your dreams. In the blind auditions, she earned four chair turns with her rendition of H.E.R.’s “Best Part.”

In the Battle Rounds, Khalea Lynee took on Zoe Upkins on “The Boy is Mine” and it was so good that Legend kept them both. Lynee won, but Upkins was saved.

Mendeleyev

Mendeleyev Reminds Kelly of a Glass of Pinot Noir on a Bob Dylan Classic – The Voice Blinds

This Santa Barbara native grew up in a self-proclaimed “musical, hippie family,” which led to him taking up the guitar, piano, drums, bass and ukulele. He is one of Team Legend’s four-chair turn auditions, absolutely slaying Bob Dylan’s “Girl from the North Country.”

He hasn’t yet competed in the Battle Rounds; Monday (Oct. 28) he’ll be facing off with Preston C. Howell.

Zoe Upkins

Khalea Lynee and Zoe Upkins' Duet Splits the Coaches, but It's Up to John – The Voice Battles 2019

This 16-year-old is another teenager who sounds much more mature than her years. She wowed at her blind audition with Eternal’s hit “Angel of Mine,” earning three chairs.

In the Battle Rounds, her face-off with Khalea Lynee on “The Boy is Mine” was so good that Legend kept them both; he used his one Battle Round save on the very first battle by keeping Upkins.

James Violet

James Violet and Kyndal Inskeep's Performance Is Stunning – The Voice Battles 2019

This Salt Lake City native, who plays several instruments, was originally on Team Gwen after his blind audition of “Sweet Creature” by Harry Styles. Unfortunately, he lost his Battle Round to Kyndal Inskeep on “I Could Use a Love Song” by Maren Morris, but Legend used his Battle Round steal to put Violet on his team.

Watch The Voice season 17 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

READ NEXT: The Voice season 16 finale recap