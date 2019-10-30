Kevin Hart Shares Emotional Video of Car Crash Recovery: ‘When God Talks, You Gotta Listen’

Kevin Hart is lucky to be alive after he was involved in a car crash back on Sept. 1 — and he knows it. Wednesday (Oct. 30) the comedian released a video on Instagram detailing his recovery from the harrowing ordeal in which his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, driven by friend Jared Stanton Black, rolled down an embankment on Mulholland Highway in Calabasas, Calif.

For the video, Hart recorded a message for his fans as footage rolls of his journey to recovery.

“Basically, you realize you’re not in control … at the end of the day it can all be over, man,” says Hart.

Hart says he thinks this accident was a wake-up call from God and “when God talks, you gotta listen.”

“Life is funny because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things you needed most,” says Hart. “In this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to slow down. When you’re moving too fast and doing too much, sometimes you can’t see the things that you’re meant to see. But after my accident, I see things differently.”

As footage plays of Hart in the hospital, being helped out of bed to use a walker, then lying on a massage table as a therapist works on his scarred back, he talks about how thankful he is for all the support he has received and that he has a whole new outlook on life.

“I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof. I’m thankful for my family, my friends. I’m thankful for the people that simply ride with me, have been with me, because you stood by me — my fans,” says Hart. “I’m thankful for all your love and support.”

The 40-year-old father of three ends the video by telling the viewers not to take today for granted “because tomorrow’s not promised, ” over shots of him spending time with his wife and kids and talking to his doctors about how his recovery will probably take a full year.

“Most importantly, I’m thankful for God. I’m thankful for life. I’m thankful for simply still being here. The road to being a bigger and better version of me. Looking forward to an amazing 2020,” Hart finishes.

The accident left Hart and driver Black hospitalized with “major back injuries,” though fellow passenger Rebecca Broxterman, Black’s fiancee, miraculously walked away without any major injuries.

