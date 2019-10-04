National Taco Day at Taco Bell 2019

Today is National Taco Day 2019, and what better way to celebrate the holiday than with a trip to your local Taco Bell?

This year, Taco Bell has a special “National Taco Day gift set” on Friday. For just $5, you get four tacos — two Crunchy Tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos.

Sharing (tacos) is caring. Give the gift of tacos with the exclusive $5 #NationalTacoDay Gift Set. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 2, 2019

The History of National Taco Day

According to the National Taco Day website, last year, Americans ate over 4.5 billion tacos. That equates to 490,000 miles of tacos, which is equal to the weight of two Empire State Buildings, or 775-million pounds.

As the taco website points out, the history of the food item is largely unknown. The outlet writes, “… according to taco expert Jeffrey M. Pilcher, the word originates from the silver mines in Mexico in the 18th century, when taco referred to the little explosives workers used to extract the ore.”

Pilcher tells Smithsonian.com, “The first references [to the taco] in any sort of archive or dictionary come from the end of the 19th century. And one of the first types of tacos described is called tacos de minero—miner’s tacos. So the taco is not necessarily this age-old cultural expression; it’s not a food that goes back to time immemorial.”

It is believed that Taco Bell largely contributed to the widespread popularity of Mexican foods in the US. The chain was founded in California in 1962 and now supplies food to over 2 billion customers in over 5,800 restaurants in the US alone.

Today, October 4th, also marks National Vodka Day, however, there are not as many discounts available for this holiday.

The good news? You’ll be able to get that taco you’re craving no matter the number of deals and promotions around. Brad Plothow, Womply’s vice president of brand and communication, tells USA Today, “On National Taco Day, foot traffic to Mexican restaurants and taco shops is only slightly above average, so you shouldn’t have any trouble if you decide to get yourself a taco at your favorite local eatery.”

Other Deals & Discounts

If you’re interested in some great deals and freebies for National Taco Day, look no further. As usual, make sure to check your closest location as participation may vary.

Del Taco: The chain has two separate offers available on Friday. Purchase a free Del Taco with any purchase through the app with a coupon, and you can also get the Beyond Taco or Beyond Avocado Taco free with an app purchase. The app can be downloaded here.

El Pollo Loco: While the store isn’t offering any deals or discounts, they have committed to donating one taco to the homeless for every Taco al Carbon sold.

Jack in the Box: If you’re all signed up with the chain’s e-club, you can get a free taco with any purchase on Friday. How can you sign up? Click here.

Wahoo’s: At Wahoo’s, it’s a buy one taco, get one free on Friday, so long as you mention the Taco Day offer. The special can’t be combined with other offers.

Be sure to check out the above locations, and make a trip to your local Taco Bell, to celebrate National Taco Day 2019, this Friday, October 4.

