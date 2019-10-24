Truett Foster McKeehan, TobyMac’s Son, Dies at 21

Truett Foster McKeehan, TobyMac’s oldest son, has died tragically at the age of 21, a representative for the Christian rapper confirmed to Heavy.com. Tobymac’s representative did not comment on the circumstances of McKeehan’s death other than to say that he had passed away on Tuesday night, October 22, or early Wednesday morning, October 23, at his home in the Nashville-area.

McKeehan was the oldest child of TobyMac and Amanda McKeehan. In addition to his parents, McKeehan is survived by his siblings, Marlee and Moses McKeehan.

At the time of his son’s death, TobyMac was on tour in Canada, according to his official website. The rapper’s concerts in Edmonton and Calgary on October 24 and 25 have been canceled.

McKeehan Had Been Rapper in His Own Right, Going by the Name, ‘Truett Foster’

According to his YouTube channel, McKeehan was an aspiring rapper with several pseudonyms including Truett Foster, TRU, truDog and Shiloh. On his Instagram page, McKeehan goes by the name Truett Foster. In the bio on that profile, McKeehan writes, “f*** everybody grew up with.😊.”

McKeehan Was a Member of the Group HySociety

The SoundCloud page associated with the account says that McKeehan was based in Nashville. The last update to the page came in May 2019 when McKeehan uploaded the song, “Eyes.” McKeehan also had a profile on Genius.com, where he is described as “both an independent rapper, as well as a part of the group HySociety.” McKeehan was partnered in the group fellow Nashville-based performer, Bo Smith.

His Father Wrote the Song, ‘Scars,’ to Remind His Son That He Would Never Be Alone

In 2018, TobyMac told the Tennesseean that the song “Scars” was about his changing relationship with his son. The rapper said that the pair’s relationship began to change when McKeehan moved out of the family home. TobyMac described his family home as a “safe harbor” and his son was “going and facing this world… To watch and see him get cut and get bruised, it’s not easy.” TobyMac added that McKeehan had moved to Los Angeles and that through the song “Scars’ he wanted his son to know that “he’s not alone.”

In a separate interview regarding the song, TobyMac said that as parents it’s an instinct to protect your children from “life’s hardships.” Toby Mac said, “So to see them go out there and do this real world it’s painful. I wrote this one for my boy. I wanted to let him know that I’m here for him and God is there for him. So lift your head my son to where your help comes from.”

McKeehan’s Final Instagram Post Has Become Littered With Fans Paying Their Respects

McKeehan made his last Instagram post on October 19. The post was a video of McKeehan performing. He wrote in the caption of the video, “last night it all kinda came together… thank you to everyone who has supported me through the thick and thin.” As news of his death spread, fans and friends rushed to the post to pay their respects.

One fan wrote, “We love you Truett. Sending Prayers to you and your family. ❤️.” While another said, “Prayers up brother. Always jealous of the talent you had. Sorry for making you sign that autograph when you were 12. Rest easy buddy.”

