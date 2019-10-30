Tom ‘Tiny’ Lister Jr. aka Deebo Is Not Dead

Tom “Tiny Lister Jr. aka Deebo from “Friday” is not dead. A death hoax around Lister began to spread on October 30 following the death of John Witherspoon.

A Google search of the term “Tom Tiny Lister Dead” returns a bizarre website known as Wikiobits. That website says, with no attribution, “Tom died on Monday, October 28, 2019, and his death was possibly because of a really short and painful illness. He was 61.” There is no evidence that this is the case.

Lister Has Been Mourning Co-Star John Witherspoon on Instagram

In the wake of John Witherspoon’s death, Lister’s official Instagram account sent out three messages of condolences to the 77-year-old actor’s family. That Instagram account makes no reference to Lister’s “death.” In that Instagram bio, Lister refers to himself as a “Man of God & highly accomplished actor from Compton, CA. 215 films in 35 years. Motivational speaker to the youth.”

Lister Said He Received Death Threats in the 1980s After He Played a Bad-Guy Opposite Hulk Hogan

In addition to his role in “Friday,” Lister is also remembered for his run in World Wrestling Entertainment in the later 1980s which saw him headline Summerslam 1989. Lister, under the moniker Zeus, teamed with the Randy “Macho Man” Savage against Hulk Hogan and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake. Lister also appeared with Hogan in the WWE-produced movie, “No Holds Barred.” In 2014, Lister told Grantland that as a result of his bad guy role in the film, he received multiple death threats.

Lister Was Last Seen in Public on October 25

Thomas “Tiny” Lister AKA Deebo tells Ice Cube that #49ers WR Deebo Samuel needs to be in a new version of the movie “Friday.” He then says they’re going to go around the neighborhood to ride bikes and see who has jewelry 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NUfjdC3z6M — ourSF49ers (@OSf49ers) October 26, 2019

Lister, 61, was last seen in public on October 25 when he was recorded giving a message to “Friday” star Ice Cube. Lister, accompanied by San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, told Cube that Samuel should appear in a “Friday” reboot.

Lister Was Last in the News in April 2019 When He Was Accused of Smacking His Girlfriend’s Phone Out of Her Hands

Lister was last in the news in April 2019 when police responded to his home in Chandler, Arizona after a 911 call reported a domestic disturbance at the residence. TMZ reported that Lister, nor his girlfriend, faced any criminal charges as a result of the incident.

Lister was accused of smacking his girlfriend’s phone out of her hands. During the incident, TMZ reported, that Lister’s girlfriend screamed at the “Friday” actor, “Don’t f***ing hit me!” After the altercation, Lister and his girlfriend broke up. Lister as formerly married to a woman named Felicia Forbes. That was not Lister’s first brush with the law. In 2012, documents showed that Lister had become a cooperating witness with the FBI after he pleaded guilty in a multi-million-dollar mortgage fraud scheme.

