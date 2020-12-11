Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dead: ‘Friday’ Stars Dies at 62

Actor Tommy Lister, whose nickname was “Tiny” despite standing tall at 6’5, died on December 10, 2020, TMZ reported. He was 62.

While a cause of death was not immediately revealed, law enforcement told the news outlet that they received a call on Thursday just before 3 p.m. local time to the film star’s apartment in Marina Del Rey, California. Source revealed to TMZ that Lister was not transported to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Lister, who has 220 acting credits to his name, had 11 projects in different stages of production at the time of his death. He is best known for his roles as President Lindberg in The Fifth Element, Deebo in Friday, and voiced the role of Finnick in Zootopia.

The beloved actor is survived by his wife, Felicia Forbes, whom he married in 2003, and their daughter.

Lister Appeared In Over 80 Films During His Acting Career

Interview Tiny Lister The Trap Door 2017-05-11T17:49:19Z

Born on June 24, 1958 in Compton, California, the famously musclebound, broad-shouldered, bald-headed actor booked his first film in 1985’s Runaway Train as a prison guard, and then enjoyed continuous success in Hollywood with appearances in over 80 films.

Lister starred alongside Adam Sandler in Little Nicky, appeared with Mike Myers in Austin Powers in Goldmember. He twice worked with director Quentin Tarantino in the films, Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead and Jackie Brown.

READ NEXT: Nigella Lawson Explains Insanely Bizarre ‘Microwave’ Pronunciation [VIDEO]