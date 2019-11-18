When Will ‘A Warning’ by Anonymous, the Book, Be Available?

When is A Warning, by “Anonymous,” going to be available to read by the general public? What date is the book going to be released? Luckily, you don’t have to wait much longer.

The highly anticipated book by an anonymous high-level Trump official releases to the general public on November 19 at midnight. Of course, if you’re buying it at a book store, you might have to wait until normal store hours to actually purchase it, or you can buy it online and read it immediately. The book is 259 pages and costs $30.

A Warning will initially only be sold in English as a print book, by the publisher Hachette Book Group. The summary for the book reads,

On September 5, 2018, the New York Times published a bombshell essay and took the rare step of granting its writer anonymity. Described only as “a senior official in the Trump administration,” the author provided eyewitness insight into White House chaos, administration instability, and the people working to keep Donald Trump’s reckless impulses in check. With the 2020 election on the horizon, Anonymous is speaking out once again. In this book, the original author pulls back the curtain even further, offering a first-of-its-kind look at the president and his record — a must-read before Election Day. It will surprise and challenge both Democrats and Republicans, motivate them to consider how we judge our nation’s leaders, and illuminate the consequences of re-electing a commander in chief unfit for the role.

Here’s what you need to know about how and where you can find A Warning by Anonymous, as soon as it comes out:

You Can Pre-Order A Warning at Amazon or Apple Books & It Will Download When it Becomes Available

Scoop: "A Warning" by Anonymous has "garnered more pre-orders than any other nonfiction book at any imprint in the history of Hachette," the publisher says. Here's my full story https://t.co/qLiPIagqOT — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 12, 2019

If you want, you can pre-order A Warning on Amazon or Apple Books, among others, if you want to read the book as soon as it comes out. Just make sure that you’re pre-ordering the eBook, rather than the print book, so that you don’t have to wait for it to ship.

If you do pre-order from either of those places, you should expect to see A Warning immediately in whatever app you use to read eBooks.

Can You Read A Warning Online for Free? Is There a PDF Version of A Warning?

What will 'Anonymous' author reveal in book 'A Warning'?The anonymous senior Trump official who penned the infamous New York Times op-ed has written a book, "A Warning," that's already a bestseller on Amazon. CNN's Brian Stelter discusses with Joe Klein who anonymously authored the book "Primary Colors" in 1996. #CNN #News 2019-10-27T16:16:00.000Z

Though several publications have reported receiving A Warning in full, in advance, there is no free online and accessible version of the book. You have to pay for A Warning by Anonymous in order to actually read the book.

With that said, it’s entirely possible that after the book gets released, someone might upload the entire book to the internet so that people can read the Trump administration tell-all without paying. But you might have to wait several days for that to happen, if it ever does.

Excerpts From A Warning: Trump Is ‘Wary When He Sees Faces He Doesn’t Recognize’

“In Anonymous’s telling, it took @realDonaldTrump's reaction to the death of John McCain to make the author realize this presidency was different. It is as if Trump’s campaign rallies weren’t harbingers of what would come next…” – @LloydGreen9 – https://t.co/8dnlf3BMrz — Martin Pengelly (@MartinPengelly) November 18, 2019

Though there’s no way to read A Warning in full without paying for it and waiting for the release date, several news networks have offered excerpts of the book, having obtained it early.

Per CNN, at one point the anonymous author wrote that some other officials considered giving Trump bad ideas in order to sabotage him. The author writes,

“As one said, the President’s inclinations are so bad that perhaps we should ‘give him enough rope’ to entangle his own presidency. The advisor suggested letting him fire the special counsel and Justice Department leadership. He seemed eager enough to do it. If aides helped him follow his instincts, they speculated, it would lead to his downfall.”

Another CNN excerpt described the president as allegedly saying he wanted to get rid of all federal judges. The anonymous author quoted him as saying, “Can we just get rid of the judges? Let’s get rid of the [f***ing] judges. There shouldn’t be any at all, really.”

In an excerpt acquired by The Washington Post, Anonymous writes, “Americans should not expect that his advisors can fix the situation. We cannot.”