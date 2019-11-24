Camila Cabello & Boyfriend Shawn Mendes’ Relationship Timeline

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are two of the hottest names in music.One of the reasons these two remain in the public eye is constant rumors of a romance. For years, the pair put those rumors to rest with repeated denials of anything more than a friendship. All of that seemed to change in 2019, when they released the hit song “Senorita”. The resulting PDA and time spent together have some fans cheering for their coupling, while others question if it is nothing more than a marketing gimmick. Whether it passes the test of time, or just for the length of tour, the timeline of how they got to this point is clear.

The Couple First Met in 2014

Camila Cabello was a still a member of Fifth Harmony when first introduced to Mendes. The band was a girl group put together during the American run of X Factor. While the show didn’t exactly live up to network hopes in the ratings department, the band it produced had several hits. Mendes himself was still relatively new to the music industry. What both had in common was Austin Mahone. The singer would pick both Fifth Harmony and Mendes to be his supporting acts on a major concert tour.

They Released a Duet in 2015

The pair would run into each other again, this time thanks to Taylor Swift. Mendes was the opening act, while Cabello was merely there as guest. They would have time to write the song “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer” while spending some downtime backstage. At the time, both artists only referred to each other as friends. Rumors surrounded them as the song’s popularity grew. While some believed it was more than friendship, others took the artists at their word about a relationship.

Those Relationship Rumors Cooled Somewhat Until 2017

As fans somehow forgot about the issue of a Cabello Mendes relationship, the singers had a way of reviving the gossip with one tweet. When Mendes responded to the release of Cabello’s “Cry in the Club” with a post praising her, critics and fan alike revisited the possibilities. The singers were once again pushing down any rumors of a relationship. Of the two, Mendes was especially adamant that it was nothing but friendship. It also didn’t help that Cabello was dating someone and Mendes had been spotted out with another girl.

Everything Changed in 2019

Anyone with the idea of the two getting together for a romantic relationship had their chance in 2019. The first hint that something might be changing come at the Grammys, The friendship angle continued as they both shared images from the event. Without warning, the pair released another duet called “Senorita”. The song came with a video that got fans talking again. In what seemed like a related topic, both singers just happened to be single.

The video and subsequent publicity for the song began to fuel a different type of rumor. As it was released, photographers began taking photos of the pair holding hands. Another outlet caught them at a restaurant. With pictures appearing that involved kissing and major PDA, a lot of people started questioning whether it was a all a publicity stunt. The pair did nothing to answer those questions as they released a comedic take on kissing and performance of the song that highlighted romantic chemistry. One of the most talked about of those performances came during the 2019 MTV VMAs. There, the rumored couple sang their hit song live. It was a simple, but PDA filled segment that had everyone guessing again.