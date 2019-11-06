T.I.’s Daughter, Deyjah Harris, on Instagram: ‘Sorry, No Boys For Me’

Deyjah Harris is the daughter of rapper T.I. The 18-year-old woman is a recent high school graduate and burgeoning influencer on Instagram. Her relationship with her famous father has come under scrutiny following some words he offered about her hymen in a podcast.

During an appearance on the Ladies Like Us podcast, T.I. revealed that he takes his daughter to the gynecologist each year for a “hymen check,” to ensure that she isn’t having sex. He said in part, “I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.”

The rapper also confirmed that he forces his daughter to sign off on a permission form at the doctor that allows him to be in the room when the doctor gives Harris information on her body. He said,

“So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor comes and talk, and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism. He’s like, ‘You know, sir, I have to, in order to share information’ — I’m like, ‘Deyjah, they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you would not want me to know? See, Doc? Ain’t no problem.'”

Harris hasn’t acknowledged those comments, but she has referenced her own lack of dating in the past.

Here’s what you need to know:

Harris, on Her Own Dating Life: ‘No Boys for Me’

Harris has not responded to her father’s recent comments about checking in on the status of her hymen annually. However, she has written about how she agrees with the no dating rule on more than one occasion.

In March, Harris wrote, “💅🏽sorry, no boys for me. just a waste of time until someone who can love me and treat me like my dad pops up🤷🏽‍♀️until then…💆🏽‍♀️”

And in the days leading up to her 18th birthday in June, Harris also wrote on an Instagram story,

“I just want to quickly say that just because I’m turning 18 in June…that doesn’t mean 1. that ya’ll will even get the chance to lmaooooooo 2. more importantly, that still doesn’t make it right for you grown a** men to try and get at me…I will still be A TEENAGER!!! if you’re not ok with someone your age tryna get with your daughter, sister, niece, etc. then don’t think it’s ok with me.”

Deyjah hasn’t dated anyone publicly, nor does she divulge much about her personal life on Instagram to her 1.4 million followers. However, she does participate in her family’s reality television show for VH1, T.I. & Tiny: Family Hustle.