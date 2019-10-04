Tyga’s Not Back With Kylie: Rapper Is Dating Model Emily Caro

News that Kylie Jenner had split up with Travis Scott, her boyfriend of two years, and father of her baby daughter Stormi, was shocking to the public, and when the reality star was then seen hanging out in the late night hours with her ex Tyga, the media went into a tailspin.

However, Kylie took to Twitter on Wednesday to clear up the rumors tweeting, “The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga’. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.” The 22-year-old make-up guru added, “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

After attending Hailey and Justin Bieber’s wedding in South Carolina with Stormi as her date, she returned to Los Angeles as news of her split from Travis Scott, 28, blew up social media. Later that night, Jenner was seen reuniting with ex-flame Tyga at a recording studio inside the Sunset Marquis. Rumors instantly swirled that the two were getting back together when the 22-year-old was photographed leaving the studio with friends Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine.

Tyga, 29, and Kylie started dating in 2014, but officially called it quits in 2017. Soon after, Kylie started dating Travis, and when she announced her pregnancy, there were even rumors that Tyga was actually the father. While that can only be chalked up to being rumor mill gossip, Tyga is the biological father of King Cairo Stevenson, who’s mother is Blac Chyna, who also has a daughter named Dream with ex Robert Kardashian, who’s Kylie’s half-brother.

Tyga Clears Up Dating Rumors By Publicly Stepping Out with Emily Caro

While Kylie took to Twitter to clear the air, Tyga had his own way of showing that he’s not back with his ex. On Thursday night, the rapper was seen hanging out Universal Studios for their Halloween Horror Nights, and was looking quite cozy with a mystery model, who was later identified as Emily Hazelnicole Caro.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the “Rack City” rapper arrived to Universal Studios with Caro around 9 p.m., and stayed until midnight. They looked liked they were having fun, and went through all the scary mazes where “ghosts” and scary characters jump out to scare visitors.

It’s unclear if they are exclusive or if they recently started dating, but it’s clear that Tyga is not already exclusively back with Kylie. Neither Tyga nor Caro have commented on their relationship.

Who Is Emily Caro?

Caro is a successful model in her own right. Repped by one of the leading agencies in the industry, Wilhelmina, and Nomad Management, the photos she posted on Instagram to her 8K followers, prove she’s already making her way. Caro is also repped by New Icon.

She does runway shows, swimsuit modeling, and campaigns for major brands such as Wrangler and Wildfox. According to her Wilhelmina profile, Caro is 5’8, with brown hair, and hazel eyes.

