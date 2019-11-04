As predicted, last week saw Karamo Brown‘s time in the competition come to an end. In yet another shocker, fan-favorite Kate Flannery and her partner Pasha Pashkov were also in jeopardy. The judges save went to Flannery and the stakes just got higher for the remaining pairs. Read on to find out who might be leaving the show this week.

Sean Spicer Continues His Surprising Run

One of the season’s most talked-about contestants is Sean Spicer. He was among those predicted to leave the ballroom early in the competition, but all that changed as voting took a political turn. Fans of the show have openly asked why the dancer, whose numbers are significantly lower than other pairs, remains in the competition. The answer seems to come from Spicer’s own campaigning as well as the endorsements of conservative figures. Some on social media ask their followers to vote without watching the series or Spicer’s performances. It has proven to be a powerful combination for Spicer and one that he embraces through his own social media accounts. Expect him to remain in the competition this week, no matter the scores he receives from judges.

Kate Flannery Could Be in the Bottom Two Again

Flannery almost left the competition last week, so she’s not exactly in a good place right now. It’s hard to hide at this point as the number of pairs dwindles down. The actress, best known for her role on The Office, is a fan favorite due to fun presentations as well as some skillful moves. She’s also gotten the support of former cast members from the popular comedy series. In addition to showing up, they’ve also hit social media with posts urging followers to vote.

Kel Mitchell Is in Danger of Leaving Tonight

While he may have stayed out of the bottom two last week, this run on Dancing with the Stars has been anything but easy for the former child actor. He’s already come close to leaving this season and the odds don’t look good for him. Mitchell did show that he was still in the game with a strong performance during Halloween week. He needs something even more dominant than the serpent inspired routine to get the attention of viewers as well as the judges.

A Surprise Elimination Could Hit Another Highly Rated Dancer

Flannery and Mitchell have both been close to elimination, but they are far from the only dancers to have been in danger. In a season that already has seen its fair share of surprises, another one seems due. Hannah Brown, as well as Ally Brooke, may not be as safe as viewers think they are right now. With some assuming they are sure to be safe tonight, voters could lean towards others in danger of leaving.