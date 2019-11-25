Hallmark’s ‘Our Christmas Love Song’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast & See Photos

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries continues its Christmas TV movie series with Our Christmas Love Song, starring Alicia Witt and Brendan Hines. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘Our Christmas Love Song’

Our Christmas Love Song premieres Sunday, November 24 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Encores will air all season long, including Nov. 27 at 3:09 a.m. Eastern, Nov. 28 at 11:03 p.m., Dec. 1 at 5 p.m., Dec. 7 at 7 p.m., Dec. 9 at 5 p.m., Dec. 13 at 11 a.m., Dec. 18 at 11 a.m., Dec. 24 at 1 a.m., Dec. 27 at 1 p.m., and Dec. 28 at 5 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “When country star Melody Jones is accused of plagiarizing her holiday single, she returns home to spend Christmas with her estranged family and old flame and learns what is important in life.”

‘Our Christmas Love Song’ Was Filmed in Canada

The movie was filmed in Canada, including Winnipeg.

While she's an accomplished singer, having recorded several albums, Alicia Witt is not, in real life, a guitar player, but she'll be acting like one in her new, musical movie for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, OUR CHRISTMAS LOVE SONG, which she's currently filming in Winnipeg. pic.twitter.com/kwWXcSVfWN — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 24, 2019

The movie features songs by Donovan Woods.

The majority of the movie was filmed in Winnipeg, but some was filmed in Nashville, according to this Instagram post from Witt.

During filming, she said one of the best parts was coming home to her dog, Ernest, who has his own Instagram account.

Filming started in September.

The Cast for ‘Our Christmas Love Song’

Alicia Witt stars as Melody. In 2017 she was in The Mistletoe Inn, which was a delightful Hallmark Christmas movie. She debuted in film at the age of seven when she starred in David Lynch’s Dune. Since then, she has a long line of appearances to her name. These include The Walking Dead, Nashville, Supernatural, The Christmas List, Justified (Wendy Crowe), 88 Minutes, Two Weeks Notice, Last Holiday, Urban Legend, The Upside of Anger, Mr. Holland’s Opus, Four Rooms, Fun, Vanilla Sky, Playing Mona Lisa, House of Lies, Friday Night Lights, The Mentalist, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Sopranos, Cybill, Two and a Half Men, Ally McBeal, and more. More recently she was Zelda on Orange is the New Black‘s final season. She was also Nicole on The Exorcist and Gersten Hayward on Twin Peaks: The Return.

Brendan Hines stars as Chase. His credits include the new MacGyver (Ethan Raines), The Tick (Superian), Suits (Logan), Secrets and Lies (Det. Ralston), No Way Jose, Scorpion (Drew), Murder in Manhattan, Betrayal (Aiden), Scandal (Gideon Wallace), Lie To Me (Eli), The Middleman (Tyler Ford), Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles (Andy), and more.

Stuart Hughes is Hunter.

Anna Anderson Epp (above left) is Lucy.

Lori Hallier (above right) is Anne. Her credits include Astronaut, Christmas in Love, Christmas Inheritance, Flower Shop Mystery, Flashpoint, Rookie Blue, The Summit, Strange Days at Blake Holsey High, In a Heartbeat (Joanna), PSI Factor, Kung Fu: The Legend Continues (Marilyn), Robocop, Tropical Heat, Santa Barbara (Shannon), and more.

Doron Bell is Mayor Duran. His credits include Tobot Athlon (Beta), The Good Doctor, The Detour, Supernoobs, Bachelor Daddies, numerous voice roles, The Perfect Catch, Hailey Dean Mystery, Second Chance, Pirate Express, and much more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Andrea del Campo (Jillian)

Brandi Alexander (Piper)

Ava Darrach-Gagnon (Dot)

Karen Kruper (Connie)

Curtis Moore (Burt)

Blake Taylor (Mr. Tyler)

Darren Felbel (Pastor)

Gino Anania (Phillip)

Nancy Grace (Nancy)

Susanna Portnoy (Grace)

Matthew Stefanson (Juggler)

Tyson Elfenbein (Nephew)

Karl Thordarson (Bill)

Jahron Wilson (Recorder Boy)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

Crown Media

