How to Watch the 2019 American Music Awards Red Carpet Online

The 2019 American Music Awards are happening live Sunday (Nov. 24) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Ciara, they will award honors to the top musical artists of the past year. But before the show begins, first viewers can enjoy all the glitz and glamour of the red carpet.

The two-hour red carpet, hosted by Sofia Carson, AJ Gibson, Jaymes Vaughan, Lauren Jauregui, Raja Kumari, and Nick Viall, will stream live starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on the American Music Awards official Twitter account.

With the @AMAs coming up on Sunday, I had to check in and make sure the red carpet was ready! Don't miss the show Sunday night at 8/7c on ABC. #AMAs 😝 pic.twitter.com/Uyr0NaxiWY — Ciara (@ciara) November 21, 2019

Fans will be able to engage in real-time chatter about the exclusive interviews and star-studded lineup of presenters and performers. There will also be live coverage at ET Live, which is available on Samsung TV, Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV, or with CBS All Access, or on E! red carpet YouTube channel.

The 2019 American Music Awards will feature performances by Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain, Kesha, Big Freedia, the Jonas Brothers, Christina Aguilera, A Great Big World, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Ozzy Osbourne, Green Day and, of course, Taylor Swift, who is receiving the AMA Artist of the Decade award. The legendary Carole King will be on hand to present Swift the honor.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to present Taylor with the Artist of the Decade honor. She is an extraordinary songwriter who has cultivated a unique and personal relationship with her audience,” King said in a statement. “As a woman songwriter who also got into the music world at a young age, I know the kind of determination, struggle and single-minded perseverance it has taken for her to reach such heights.”

“Taylor’s impact on music this decade is undeniable and her performances on the American Music Awards have been truly spectacular,” said Dick Clark Productions EVP of Programming and Development Mark Bracco in a press statement. “We’re thrilled to honor her as our Artist of the Decade and can’t wait for her to blow everyone away with an epic, career-spanning performance unlike any other!”

Presenters include Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Tyra Banks, Chadwick Boseman, Kane Brown, Misty Copeland, Rivers Cuomo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan + Shay, Jenna Dewan, David Dobrik, Michael Ealy, Maddie Hasson, Maya Hawke, Jameela Jamil, Jharrel Jerome, Taran Killam, Regina King, Heidi Klum, Katherine Langford, Dan Levy, Megan Thee Stallion, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Cobie Smulders, Pete Wentz and Constance Wu.

