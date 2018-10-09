American Music Awards 2018 Performers & Presenters

Tonight is the 2018 American Music Awards and there is a huge lineup of A-list performers ready to take the stage. Some of the biggest artists in entertainment are attending, performing and presenting the awards. Get the rundown on what to expect for the AMAs performances, as well as who is presenting, in our rundown below.

American Music Awards 2018 Performers

Taylor Swift has been away from the music awards scene for a while, but tonight, she is delivering the AMAs 2018 opening performance. The song she is set to perform is “I Did Something Bad”, off of her “Reputation” album. Carrie Underwood, who is currently pregnant, is taking the stage to perform her song “Spinning Bottles” and Mariah Carey will perform “With You” as well. Another big performer is Jennifer Lopez, who is said to be singing “Limitless.”

Some of the other performances lined up for the night include Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign performing “Psycho”; Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid performing “Eastside”; Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin are going to execute the song “I Like It”; Dua Lipa is singing “Electricity”; Ciara and Missy Elliott are set to perform “Level Up”; Shawn Mendes and Zedd are performing “Lost in Japan”; Camila Cabello is singing “Consequences”; Ella Mai is performing “Boo’d Up”; and Twenty One Pilots will deliver “Jumpsuit”.

Imagine Dragons was said to be a performer, but had to cancel, according to All Access. The band announced their cancelation via Twitter, writing, “We’re very sorry to share that we’re no longer able to perform at this year’s @AMAs due to a personal family matter. Sending lots of love to the other performers, and we’ll be there in spirit.”

An Aretha Franklin tribute is scheduled for the night and the music artists participating in the performance include Gladys Knight, Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin, and CeCe Winans. The musical director for the tribute is Ricky Minor.

Panic! At the Disco is set to perform, but their performance will be broadcasting live from Sydney, Australia. They will be singing Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”.

American Music Awards 2018 Presenters

There is a long list of celebrity presenters scheduled to appear tonight as well. According to ABC, the lineup includes Kelsea Ballerini, Tyra Banks, Kane Brown, Chloe x Halle, Macaulay Culkin, Lauren Daigle, Billy Eichner, Sara Gilbert, Kathryn Hahn, Amber Heard, Vanessa Hudgens, Taran Killam and Leighton Meester, Heidi Klum, Liza Koshy, Lenny Kravitz, Normani, Rita Ora, Busy Philipps, Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson-Ross, John Stamos, Amandla Stenberg, The Chainsmokers, Constance Wu, and the cast of “Bohemian Rhapsody” including Rami Malek, Joseph Mazzello and Gwilym Lee. Perhaps, Panic! At the Disco is performing the song “Bohemian Rhapsody” because the cast of “Bohemian Rhapsody” will be present, at the awards show.

Tonight, Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross is hosting the show, for the second consecutive year. She also happens to be an executive producer for the AMAs.

The 2018 American Music Awards air tonight, on the ABC network, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/7 p.m. CT.