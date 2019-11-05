Is ‘Mixed-ish’ on TV Tonight: When Is the Next New Episode?

Mixed-ish will not be airing tonight due to The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live!. This break for the series will only last for one week as it returns to its normal time slot on November 12. Fans can expect new episodes for two weeks in a row before the show takes a two-week break around Thanksgiving.

The Show Is Keeping Its Day and Time Slot

The Black-ish spinoff currently airs Tuesdays at 9pm on ABC. There are no plans to move the show to another day, but that could change if its ratings continue. This season, the series has underperformed in ratings, being beaten by FBI, Empire, and This Is Us in its current slot. Since its debut, the show has been watched closely to see if it would recreate the success of Black-ish. The series joins Grown-ish in the already popular franchise from creator Kenya Barris. Mixed-ish received a full season order that will ensure it stays on until the end of the 2019-2020 season.

The Family Goes to a Country Club on the next New Episode

“Puttin’ On the Ritz” gives the family a chance to spend more time with Harrison. The kids are thrilled when they get an offer to visit a country club for the day. It also gives the younger members of the family a learning experience as they realize more about their grandfather. Only Paul is opposed to the day out, but everyone thinks he’s in the wrong and goes along with the invite. Alicia tries to make it among the country club crowd and still meets with reservations. Among her biggest critics is Denise, who doesn’t think Alicia should change to fit in.

The episode offers more time to Gary Cole, who plays Harrison. The relationship between his character and the children continues to be explored on the show. It also gives Mark-Paul Gosselaar a chance to explore his character’s relationship with Harrison. For the actor, the series is more than just a comedy. “It’s a comedy and we don’t hit you over the head with things, we kinda teach you a lesson and you don’t even know it,” Gosselaar told Good Morning America.

November 19th’s Episode Focuses On Rainbow

Rainbow’s love of science highlights November 19th’s episode. Her interest in the subject is tested as other kids claim it is far from cool. With Career Day looming, she gives in to peer pressure and tries a new path. The whole thing may fall apart as she discovers that a local news personality has not been exactly honest about their own secrets. Harrison is back to work with Denise. Johan’s injury means added attention and sympathy, but Santamonica wants it all to herself.

Arica Himmel takes on the role of a young Rainbow. The actress has worked with Tracee Ellis Ross to get the character right. “Tracee has been a mentor to me. She’s gone over the scripts with me and just watching her presence in real life, she’s got this positive attitude. She’s upbeat. She has that comedic timing like Rainbow Johnson,” Himmel said in an interview with Essence. That work has paid off as many have found her performance a great complement to what Ross created.