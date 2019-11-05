Kelley Looney, the bass player in Steve Earle’s band, has died at the age of 51. Looney’s passing was confirmed by Earle’s violin player, Eleanor Whitmore. Whitmore wrote in a heartbreaking Facebook post on November 4, “This one hurts a lot. Our dear friend & bandmate for the past decade has left this mortal coil. I don’t have a lot of words yet, but this picture makes me smile. Love to everyone that knew our sweet Kelley Looney.”

VideoVideo related to kelley looney, steve earle’s bass player, dies at 51 2019-11-05T10:54:36-05:00

According to Looney’s Facebook page, he was based in his home city of Nashville, Tennessee, at the time of his death. Looney says on that page that he was still performing with Steve Earle & The Dukes. He describes himself as a “Music Making Sensation.” Looney had been with Steve Earle and The Dukes since 1996. He recorded on Earle’s efforts, “Copperhead Road,” “The Hard Way,” “Shut Up And Die Like An Aviator, I Feel Alright, El Corazón, Transcendental Blues, and Jerusalem.” In addition to touring with Earle, Looney had toured with Deana Carter.

Fellow musician, Keith Christopher, said-in part of Looney in a similarly heartbreaking Facebook post, “So much love for Kelley Looney, and as you know, he gave twice as much back.” While Earle’s guitar player, Chris Masterson, said of Looney, “I’m gutted. I don’t even know what to say right now. RIP Kelley Looney. We’ve been in the same band for over a decade and shared so much life together. (Not to mention desserts). I’m a better musician and a better man for the time I got to spend with him. So much love to his family and his bandmates & friends. Hug the ones you love tonight. 💔.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School