Tiffany “New York” Pollard of Flavor of Love and I Love New York fame debuts a new episode of her talk show, “Brunch with Tiffany,” every Tuesday on VH1’s YouTube channel. This week, Tiffany welcomed new Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta regular cast member Scrapp DeLeon where he got candid about what he wants in a woman — or in multiple women, as he also reveals his desire to practice polygamy.

VideoVideo related to lhhatl’s scrapp deleon wants ‘to have multiple wives’ 2019-11-06T13:30:50-05:00

Scrapp was released from prison earlier this year after serving time on a drug trafficking charge. He tells Tiffany he’s been enjoying his freedom, then drops quite the bombshell about how he envisions his life.

“Just coming home from prison, I am appreciating this freedom right now. I definitely see myself settling down … but to be honest, I want to have multiple wives,” says DeLeon.

Tiffany calls that “fascinating” and wonders if it’s harder to have relationships when you’re on a reality television show.

“Yeah,” says Scrapp. “Some people act different when the camera is on or when the camera is off. You know, people change. … I think it affects it. Even with social media now, pretty much everything, all your private business is public. And everyone has an opinion about what they think is going on in the relationship.”

But even with the “under the microscope” aspect of dating DeLeon, several YouTube commenters are ready to line up as one of his wives.

He adds that he wants his women to be “smart, ambitious” and have “motherly qualities.” But really what he wants most is that they’re a team.

“I want a partnership because anything I do, I want to have a foundation, I want to do it together,” says DeLeon. “Whether it’s with my first wife, second wife, whatever it may be. … I want to stick together, do things as a team.”

Whether DeLeon can actually pull off having multiple wives remains to be seen. But he’ll definitely have some drama when Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta returns, between his girlfriend Tommie Lee and his baby mama Tiarra Becca. Of course, the YouTube audience thinks he has some real chemistry with Tiffany — maybe there’s more there than meets the eye.

If Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is renewed for a ninth season, it should premiere spring 2020.

READ NEXT: Is LHHH Star Apryl Jones Pregnant?