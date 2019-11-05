LHHH’s Moniece: I ‘can’t take advice’ from that ‘b*tch’ Apryl

On Monday’s (Nov. 4) episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Apryl Jones, and Lil’ Fizz started moving in together. There’s a lot to unpack there and we’re not just talking about boxes. One person who definitely has some feelings about this is Lil Fizz’s ex and mother to his child, Moniece Slaughter.

In an extended scene from the episode, Moniece appears on Jason Lee’s radio show where she tells him exactly how she feels about Apryl suddenly being a new adult figure in her son Kamron’s life.

As far as Lil Fizz and Apryl’s relationship goes, Moniece says, “It’s cool, it’s whatever. But just … don’t be disrespectful.”

Lee wants to know what she means, so Moniece gives him an example. At the time of filming, Kamron was in summer school and when it was Dreux’s week, Kamron missed a couple assignments. So when it was Moniece’s week, she wanted to stay on top of his schoolwork and needed a book that he left at his dad’s house.

“Kamron’s having a hard time in summer school and I needed a book that he’s supposed to be reading,” says Moniece, adding that Dreux is his father, so he should “just bring [her] the book.”

Except guess who showed up with the book? Apryl. And Moniece was none too happy about it.

“[Kamron] runs to the door and gives her a hug and she’s in a white tank top, no bra, and some boxers and flip flops,” says Moniece, reiterating that Lil Fizz should have been the one who brought the book over.

She goes on to say that it’s really hard to share parenting duties with Apryl and Dreux, who obviously do things differently than she does. And during the episode, Moniece also told Lil Fizz that they need to have a conversation at some point about his “sidekick” and how she figures into their co-parenting situation.

“As a co-parent, it’s a really tough pill to swallow when you know you do things one way, you cannot control, you don’t dictate how things are done on the other side,” Moniece tells Lee, adding, “Here’s how I feel — I can’t take advice from a b*tch who’s worse off with her baby daddy than I am.”

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

