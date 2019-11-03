How to watch the MTV EMAs 2019 Red Carpet Live Stream

The 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards are taking Seville, Spain by storm on Sunday (Nov. 3) as some of the world’s most popular artists take the stage in the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre to show off their biggest hits.

But before the performance party starts, there’s a red carpet party where all of the artists strut their stuff dressed to the nines. Here’s how to watch the red carpet live stream.

The MTV EMAs 2019 live stream will be posted on the show’s Facebook page, with highlights also going up on Facebook, Twitter, and the MTV EMAs website. The stream of the actual ceremony will be on the MTV website beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

When the show starts, hosting duties belong to pop superstar Becky G and performers include Niall Horan, Halsey, Green Day, The Struts, Mexican pop superstar Sofia Reyes, British artist Dua Lipa and South Korean pop group NCT 127.

This year, Ariana Grande leads all nominees with seven; Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and Shawn Mendes are right behind her with six apiece.

If you want to get in on the celebration from the comfort of your own home, MTV is challenging fans to recreate one of the five videos nominated for the Best Video award and post it to your TikTok account with the hashtag #MTVEMAVideo.

MTV will be sharing the best videos, as long as the user is over 18 years of age and the video was uploaded prior to the start of the EMAs, which are happening live around the world beginning at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

