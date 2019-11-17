Can You Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 2 on Hulu?

Tonight Season 4 Episode 2 of Rick and Morty will premiere. It airs on Adult Swim at 11:30 p.m. Eastern (10:30 p.m. Central/11:30 p.m. Pacific) on Sunday, November 17. If you don’t have cable you can watch it on Hulu, but only if you have Hulu Live, which costs more than a regular Hulu subscription. Things have changed since you watched Rick and Morty during previous seasons.

If you have Hulu, you can live stream new Rick and Morty Season 4 episodes as they air or watch them later. But you can only do this if you have Hulu with Live TV, which costs more and comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including Cartoon Network/Adult Swim.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Rick and Morty episodes on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app. Cable is not required, but it costs $44.99/month.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has the first three episodes of Rick and Morty, and will have new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Rick and Morty’ Will Eventually Come to Regular Hulu, But Likely Not Until May at the Earliest

If you don’t want to watch via Hulu with Live TV, Season 4 of Rick and Morty will eventually come to regular Hulu too, but not for a long time.

Hey there! We have the rights to past seasons of Rick and Morty in our streaming library. We should see S4 come to Hulu some time after it finishes airing in its entirety. If you'd like to stream as it airs, you can do so with Hulu + Live TV: https://t.co/xiny322tcE! — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) November 15, 2019

The series will stream on both Hulu (owned by Disney) and HBO Max (backed by WarnerMedia.) Hulu’s deal has been extended to cover the 70 new episodes and the last three seasons, and HBO Max has just signed a new streaming deal, The Hollywood Reporter shared. But the earliest regular Hulu and HBO Max will see the new season is May 2020, when HBO Max launches, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s not clear if Season 4 will be available then or if we’ll just start out with Seasons 1-3 and Season 4 will be added to HBO Max (and regular Hulu) on a later date. Hulu’s Support has said that they do not have an exact date for when new episodes will be added.

Additional Live Stream Options with Free Trials

There are a lot of options for watching the new season live. If you have cable, you can watch on Adult Swim’s TV channel. There’s also AT&T TV Now and FuboTV, which both come with free trials to test the services.

You can also watch live on the Adult Swim app or on Adult Swim’s website here. However, you’ll likely be needing a cable login from Episode 2 on. If you try to watch without one, Adult Swim might cause some issues with your connection. Adult Swim has been known to play tricks before with its live streams online, like the time it showed the Fishcenter live instead of a new Season 3 Rick and Morty episode that viewers were expecting.

The New Season Will Have 10 Episodes

Season 4 will have 10 episodes, which is great news for Rick and Morty fans who were originally worried the season would only have five. The first five are airing in 2019, and then we’ll likely have a holiday break before the next five come back sometime in 2020.

Here’s when we are expecting the next episodes, along with their titles and descriptions.

Season 4 Episode 3: November 24 – One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty

“Lots of twists and turns this time Broh. Wear your helmets.”

Season 4 Episode 4: December 1 – Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty

“Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”

Season 4 Episode 5: December 8 – Rattlestar Ricklactica

“Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.”

As you can see, the descriptions provided by Adult Swim aren’t very detailed and don’t really reveal much about the episodes. But they still make a fun read.

