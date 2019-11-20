‘Survivor’ Elimination Spoilers: Who’s Eliminated Tonight? 11/20/2019

Last week on Survivor: Island of the Idols, the drama got personal when Kellee Kim’s discomfort over Dan Spilo’s unwanted touching was used as a tool within the game. Kellee was sent packing in the first of two episodes, then Janet Carbin broke down in tears at the following Tribal Council because she felt so betrayed that Missy Byrd and Elizabeth Beisel would use Kim’s issues with Dan to get Janet to vote for him (which was actually just a decoy to get Kim out).

Spilo absolutely did not want to address his actions, but host Jeff Probst pushed until the talent manager spoke up — offering a non-apology apology to Kellee and the other women. The only person who really had it right at that Tribal was Jamal Shipman, who defended Kellee against charges from other male tribemates that since they didn’t know about the touching, it couldn’t have been that bad, which was especially nice since Kellee wasn’t allowed to speak for herself (as a jury member, she has to sit quietly and only observe Tribal Council).

But then Jamal was promptly voted out by a 6-3 vote. It certainly looks as though the original Lairo members have control of the game right now. But let’s dive into Wednesday’s (Nov. 20) episode, titled “Two for the Price of One.”

SPOILER WARNING: Do not keep reading if you are not caught up on Survivor and do not want to be spoiled on tonight’s episode.

All times Eastern.

READ NEXT: ‘Survivor’s’ Dan Spilo: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know