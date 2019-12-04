Aaron Lohr, Idina Menzel’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Idina Menzel is a successful stage and screen actor, who originated the role of Maureen Johnson in Broadway’s Rent. She has since gone on to earn a number of Tony nominations, appear on Glee, and voice the role of Elsa in Frozen.

Tonight, Menzel will be belting out songs at the 2019 Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting in New York City, along with singers like John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Julianne and Derek Hough, and Lea Michele.

As she steps on stage to perform, fans may grow curious about her personal life. Who is Idina married to? How long have they been together? Here’s what you need to know about her husband of two years, Aaron Lohr.

1. Lohr Was Menzel’s Co-Star in a 2005 Off-Broadway Musical

IDINA MENZEL "See What I Wanna See" 2005Idina Menzel's first N.Y. show after "Wicked" was "See What I Wanna See," off-Broadway at the Public Theater in late 2005. Words and Music by Michael John LaChiusa Title song-with Aaron Lohr and Marc Kudisch 2016-04-09T17:37:10.000Z

Lohr was Menzel’s co-star in the 2005 off-Broadway musical, See What I Wanna See.

See What I Wanna See is by Michael John LaChiusa and is based on three short stories by Ryūnosuke Akutagawa. It premiered at the Public Theater in October 2005 with Idina as the Kesa/Wife/Actress, and Lohr as Thief/Reporter.

Lohr is also known for appearing in Newsies as Mush. On top of that, he provided the singing voice for Max in A Goofy Movie, filling in for James Marsden. Other fans may recognize the actor as Dean Portman in the Mighty Ducks films.

In a Youtube interview, Lohr explains that his mother was always musically inclined. As a young boy, she urged him to audition for the role of Dancing Boy in Deniece Williams’ music video for the song Let’s Hear It For the Boy, and he booked the gig.

2. They Starred Together In a Film Adaptation of Rent

Menzel and Lohr met in 2005 on the set of Rent. At the time, Menzel was still married to her first husband, who also starred in the movie.

Lohr is a Los Angeles native and graduated from UCLA with a degree in theater. As his IMDB points out, he has appeared in a number of films for Disney Studios, including “The Mighty Ducks” and “Newsies”.

Along with See What I Wanna See, Lohr has acted in many productions for the Public Theater in New York City– he was part of the inaugural performance of George Wolf’s “Radiant Baby”. He then went on to play the starring role in the political drama, “In Darfur” at The Public.

3. They Bought a Home Together in Los Angeles in 2015

Menzel and Lohr made their red carpet debut as a couple at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in DC in April 2015.

The couple tied the knot in September 2017 in a small backyard ceremony. One month prior, they purchased a home together in Encino, Los Angeles for $2.675 million.

During a 2015 interview at the premiere of Coco in Los Angeles, Menzel shared how much she loves married life. “He’s my guy,” she told reporters of Lohr.

She also posted an Instagram to honor their September wedding. She captioned the stunning wedding photos, “Wanted to let you know… married the love of my life Aaron Lohr this weekend at our home. Dad & son walked me down the aisle. It was magical. Thank you to everyone who helped make my wedding day so special.”

4. He Works as a Marriage & Family Therapist

Lohr received his Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from John Jay in New York City. He went on to work for the Jeffrey Descovic Foundation re-examining cases for the wrongfully convinced.

He also earned a Masters Degree in Psychology from Phillips Graduate University.

Today, Lohr works as a Registered Associate Marriage and Family Therapist at Avalon Malibu, where he is a primary therapist and group facilitator. He has been there since the company’s opening.

His most recent credit on IMDB is A Change of Heart, from 2017. Prior to that, his most recent credit was playing Detective Billy Ramirez in 2014’s Zoe Gone.

5. He Is Close with Menzel’s Son

Speaking at the Coco premiere in 2015, Menzel shared of Lohr’s relationship with her son, Walker, “They’re very close. They’re probably watching a film, or they run around play dodgeball with a sock, they make a ball out of socks and they hit each other.”

As some fans may know, Menzel was married to performer Taye Diggs from 2003 to 2014. She gave birth to their only son in September 2009.

In an interview with Valentine in the Morning, Idina opened up about her split from Diggs, sharing, “It all sucks… I don’t want to keep introducing [my son] to people and having him form bonds and then take them away, you know? It’s bad enough his mom and dad are getting divorced.”

Fortunately, the two are amicable co-parents. Idina tells People Now, “Your child comes first. That’s all. It’s all about that. He comes first and you have to get past your own egos and you never talk bad about each other.”

