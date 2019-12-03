Kelsea Ballerini & Husband Morgan Evans Spend a Lot of Time Apart

Kelsea Ballerini met her husband, fellow singer Morgan Evans, in 2016. The two fell in love and married in 2017.

Given their busy schedules, Ballerini admits that it’s hard for the couple to spend ample amounts of time together. Despite this, they’re still going strong today.

Ballerini Says Their Time Apart Is ‘Good’

In an October interview with Pop Culture, Ballerini said that she and Evans spend “minimal” time together. She added, “It’s good though … I always say we’re both in the building blocks of our career where we have to keep our head down and just go. And we both know that about each other, so we have so much grace for that, and also when we’re not together, we’re with our other love. We’re with music, and we both share that. We can’t be upset about that, ever. It won’t be like this forever.”

In a separate interview, Ballerini reiterated how busy the couple has been. “It’s crazy! Me and Morgan are both going a million miles a minute now. But it’s cool because we’ll meet up on the road in different places,” Kelsea explained to ABC News Radio.

Focusing on her career has paid off. Last month, the singer was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year at the CMAs– a category she shared with Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, and Kacey Musgraves.

They Met in 2016 After Evans Hosted an Awards Show in Australia

Ballerini and Evans met in March 2016, after Evans co-hosted an awards show in Australia.

In an interview with People discussing the day they met, Ballerini shares, “He was like, ‘Let’s take a shot’. I remember taking that shot and putting it down and looking at him like, ‘Oh…he’s superhot.’ Later that night he leaned over and asked if he could kiss me, like a proper gentleman, and I said yes.”

Both seem to be extremely happy since saying their “I Do’s”. In April, Evans told Pop Culture, “Married life’s great… Really good. This year’s been amazing actually. For some reason, schedule-wise, we’ve both been flat out by something. It lined up to where we’ve been home at the same time. I’ve been able to see a bunch of her shows. She’s been out to see a bunch of mine. Yeah. It’s great.”

Earlier this week, the couple celebrated their two year anniversary together. Ballerini toasted the day with a photograph of her and Evans on Instagram, captioned, “year two…I really married up. 🖤”

Evans also honored their anniversary with an Instagram photo of the couple’s wedding. He wrote, “Best 2 years of my life. Happy Anniversary babygirl. 💎”

This summer, Evans embarked on his first-ever summer tour in America with Rascall Flatts. In September, he started touring his own shows in the UK and Europe. Is there a joint tour in the works for the married pair? Evans tells Pop Culture, “I’m sure it will happen eventually, one day.”

As for Ballerini, the 26-year-old spent the majority of her year serving as the opening act on Kelly Clarkson’s “The Meaning of Life” tour. She’s since been touring, like her husband.

READ NEXT: Kelsea Ballerini & Husband Morgan Evans: Updates & News on Their Marriage