Garth Brooks’ Kids: Where Are His Daughters Now?

Garth Brooks has three daughters with his first wife, Sandy Mahl Brooks. Today, they are adults. One of his daughters is a singer, following in her dad’s footsteps. Another daughter made Garth a grandpa.

A&E Network is airing a two-part documentary on Brooks this Monday, December 2 and Tuesday, December 3 at 9 p.m. EST. The documentary is called Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On. Garth’s family life is expected to be featured in that documentary.

Garth’s daughters are now grown women. Taylor Mayne Pearl Brooks was born first on July 8, 1992. August Anna Brooks was born second on May 3, 1994. Allie Colleen Brooks was born third on July 28, 1996. They are the product of Garth’s first marriage to Sandy Mahl, whom he divorced in 2001 after 15 years of marriage. Trisha Yearwood doesn’t have children from her other marriages, but she has said she’s close to Garth’s girls with Sandy.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Allie Brooks Is a Singer Like Her Dad, Who Called Her Voice ‘Beautiful’

Garth’s dad is a singer like her dad, following in his musical footsteps. Her Instagram profile reads, “Allie Colleen ‘Colleen’ like ‘Jolene’ with a C. ✨#WorkinProgress✨ Calm down, it’s just a necklace; I’m not a tridelt. For purpose, not popularity.”

According to The Boot, Allie is “an up-and-coming singer-songwriter,” and her debut single was called “Work in Progress.” The lyrics said, in part, “I go my own way, try to walk a straight line / Still trouble finds me time after time. I flirt with disaster, and I court distress / I’m a work in progress.”

Garth has declared that Allie’s voice is “beautiful.” She studied music at Nashville’s Belmont University.

Listen:

“For the first time, I wasn’t worried about how commercial the song was or what everyone else was gonna think about the song…I was just honest,” Allie told The Boot about the song.

3. August Brooks Is a Young Mother & Worked at a Law Firm in Oklahoma

According to Mambee, August Brooks gave Garth a granddaughter named Karalynn with her partner, Chance Michael Russell. She previously worked at a law firm in Owasso, Oklahoma.

According to Rare Country, August was 19 when she had the child in 2013.

Garth told the site how thrilled he was to be a grandpa. “It always turns out that THAT baby is the glue that holds the whole family together,” he said to Rare Country. “She’s the little stem that kind of holds the whole family together, and it’s kind of new for us… she’s going to be 3 in July, and she’s a doll.”

According to Taste of Country, August met Chance in high school. She attended the University of Oklahoma after graduating from high school in 2012. According to Fancast, August now focuses her time on raising her daughter and her family.

2. Taylor Brooks Was Named After Music Greats & Garth Has Revealed That He Needs to Get Reacquainted With His Daughters After the Divorce

Garth Brooks famously gave his first-born daughter the names of music greats, including James Taylor. She keeps mostly out of the public eye today. Taylor attended Oklahoma State University from 2010 to 2016, where she studied history. Minnie Pearl forms the other part of Taylor’s name.

Brooks has openly discussed how tough it was when he and Sandy divorced. He took a break from music. “I just said goodbye to music, got divorced, moved back to Oklahoma and left Nashville,” he said, according to US Magazine. “I was living with three strange women that I did not know. They were 8, 6 and 4. And I was about to get a crash course in females.”

In that interview, Garth discussed how the girls were tomboys growing up, saying, “…the girls were all tomboys. So they were all at soccer, track and field, softball.”

4. Trisha Yearwood Has Called Herself the ‘Bonus Mom’ of Garth’s Kids, Calling Them ‘Lovely Young Women’

According to Country Living, country superstar Trisha Yearwood and Brooks became engaged on May 25, 2005 at Hee Haw star Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in California.

Bronze statues of Garth and other music icons were being unveiled. His had a wedding band on it. “You’re not going (to do this) in front of these people?” Trisha asked, according to Country Living. By December 10, 2005, Brooks and Yearwood were married. According to Biography.com, the couple made a pact to never be apart, and Yearwood considers herself a bonus mom to Garth’s three kids.

Their marriage appears to be a true love story. They met years ago, while Garth was married to wife Sandy, but Trisha was married to someone else too, and the romance didn’t blossom until years later, when Garth and Sandy divorced in 2001. By 2002, Yearwood and Brooks were spotted in public together and friendship had turned to love.

Brooks has given many glowing interviews about Yearwood, telling the TODAY Show of the woman he sometimes calls “The Queen”: “On stage she makes you want to be a better singer. She makes you want to be a better entertainer. Offstage, she makes you want to be a better man, a better husband, a better friend. … I’d marry her in a heartbeat again if it came down to it.”

It appears that Yearwood’s affection extends to Brooks’ daughters. Yearwood told People Magazine that she considers herself the girls’ bonus mom.

“Garth gave me good advice in the beginning: Don’t try to be their mom and don’t try to be their best friend, you’ll find your way. And I think I did with each of them. They’re just lovely young women,” she told the site.

5. Garth’s Marriage to His Daughters’ Mom Sandy Mahl Ended After 15 Years But He Was Deeply Moved by Her Comments in the Documentary

Sandy Mahl is Garth Brooks’ ex wife and the mother of his three daughters. They were college sweethearts who met because of a bar brawl, but their marriage was stressed by reports of infidelity and Garth’s stratospheric fame.

Sandy sat down for interview for the documentary but Garth declared that he was moved by what she had to say. Today she works as a wildlife rehabilitator for Wild Heart Ranch, a non-profit rehabilitation facility for wildlife in Oklahoma. She still uses the name Sandy Mahl Brooks, is single and extremely wealthy due to the couple’s divorce settlement (her net worth is around $125 million.)

Sandy and Garth were married for 15 years before divorcing in 2001, four years before Garth married Trisha. Sandy and Garth, 57, have three daughters together: Taylor, August and Allie.

He has explained his feelings about the marriage. “Being married, it’s gotta be right. This is who you went to college with and you were married in front of God and your family and everybody. Still, at the end of the day, There comes that time where you’re looking at the rest of your life and going, ‘How do you want to live it?’” he told Country Fancast.

Brooks told US Weekly that Sandy’s comments in the documentary moved him.

“What really surprised me was Sandy, the girls’ mom. She was phenomenal,” Brooks told reporters, according to US. “[I was] gone so much on the road [during our marriage], there were things I guess she was [trying to tell] me that I didn’t hear until this biography. It’s rare you get to hear the other side. I just saw her and I think I hugged her harder than I ever have now that I know things that either I didn’t hear or that she didn’t say until now.”