Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood’s Love Story: How Did They Meet?

Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood have been married since 2011. The couple first met in 1988 at a recording studio while Brooks was still married to his first wife, Sandy Mahl. Although Brooks remained married to Mahl for 12 years afterward, he once told a friend that he felt like he “met his wife” the day he met Yearwood.

A&E Network is airing a two-part documentary on Brooks this Monday, December 2 and Tuesday, December 3 at 9 p.m. EST. The documentary, titled Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On, will give viewers an “intimate” look at Brooks’ life growing up, his prolific rise to fame, his family and the many highs and lows the country music singer dealt with throughout his career. The Road I’m On will include interviews with Trisha Yearwood, his three adult daughters, and several prominent country music artists, including James Taylor, Billy Joel, and Keith Urban, among others.

The documentary will take a look at Brooks’ marriage to Yearwood, but in the meantime, fans might be wondering how the two first met and fell in love. Here’s what we know about Brooks’ and Yearwood’s love story:

They First Met at a Recording Studio & Had an Immediate Connection

Brooks first met his wife at a recording studio in 1988. He was still married to Mahl at the time, although both he and Yearwood have mentioned in previous years that they felt a connection during that first meeting. They were introduced through songwriter Kent Blazy, who wrote “If Tomorrow Never Comes” and “Ain’t Goin’ Down.” Blazy was impressed by Garth’s musical ability so he hired him to record demos of his songs, according to Rolling Stone. Blazy was also working with Yearwood at the time, who was in the studio recording her own music.

“It’s strange because I felt that feeling like when you just meet your wife, but I’d been married [to Sandy Mahl] for 13 months,” Garth, 57, said of their first meeting in a 2013 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Yearwood, who was also married at the time to musician Chris Latham, said that the two had an immediate connection. “What I remember about that day, singing on the same microphone and it was a duet, felt immediately like I’d been singing with him forever,” she said of her future husband.

Brooks promised Yearwood at the time that she could open for him once he got a record deal, according to CMT. Two years later, following the release of his first album, Garth kept his word and the two friends went on tour together. Since then, the lovebirds have collaborated on a few songs together, including duets such as “Like We Never Had a Broken Heart” from Yearwood’s debut album and “In Another’s Eyes” which appeared on her 1997 record, A Collection of Hits.

They Kept Their Relationship Quiet After They First Started Dating

Shortly after Brooks and Mahl split in 2000, he retired from his music career to spend more time with his daughters. By the time his divorce to Mahl went through in 2001, Yearwood had divorced her second husband – bass player Bobby Reynolds.

The couple, who were already longtime friends and had performed together for several years, began to see each other quietly and away from the public eye, according to Country Living. It wasn’t until 2002 that they were first spotted holding hands publicly while attending a memorial service for Nashville songwriter Harlan Howard. After that, they weren’t as shy about their feelings, and were often seen together at events and restaurants.

“[Trisha] is somebody who I always enjoyed being around, and we had a lot more in common than I ever dreamed we did and we started seeing each other after the divorce, after we came off tour,” he said of their early years. The couple has now been happily married for 14 years.

