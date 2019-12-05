Where Is Gwen Stefani’s Ex-Husband Now? 12/1/2019

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani attend the 2010 Us Open.

Gwen Stefani was star in her own right when she married Gavin Rossdale. With No Doubt topping the charts, it seemed like the perfect pairing to have one rock star find love with another. At the time, Rossdale was coming off a successful run with the band Bush. The marriage would last for over a decade, ultimately seeing the pair call it quits in 2015. Read on to learn where Rossdale is now.

Rossdale Remains Lead Singer of Bush

Flying home -one stop in the desert for an acoustic show -then boom -my own bed -what a summer -total complete dynamics of life – the elevated ecstatic highs of the shows – the standard homesick blues -homesick for my boys -lost days -found nights -all in a stream of conscious music sound and light – there’s nowhere more free for me than being on stage -nowhere more liberating -life remains challenging and elusive but for those moments when we play and connect with you- it truly feels – In our own small bubble – that everything is alright in the world -when it is a Checkered path – but a beautiful one nonetheless- let’s be there for each other when the chips are down – trick is to never give up as it has to come around – circles and cycles -simply put – Never let go- hang on to yourself -you got this – Thank you for all your support and your kindnesses – that energy never goes to waste – See you down the road 🖤. 📷 @aedelmanphoto

As lead singer of Bush, Rossdale continues to tour the world. In 2019, the band toured with popular alternative bands Live and Our Lady Peace. Previous years saw Bush team up with Stone Temple Pilots and The Cult for various dates. In addition to concert tours, the band is recording new material. Their latest song came about as part of the John Wick 3: Parabellum soundtrack. “Bullet Holes” was featured in the film’s end credits and got a significant boost from the exposure.

The Singer’s Current Girlfriend Is a 25 Year Old Model

Since his divorce, Rossdale has been seen with various women. At the John Wick 3 premiere, he walked the red carpet with Natalie Golba. The young model has a following on Instagram and shows off everything from her daily exercise routines to nutrition. While he chronicled a previous relationship on his Instagram account, those selected posts appear to have been deleted.

He Is Active in the Lives of His Children

I am in heaven – Grateful for these 4 miracles

The singer has tried to keep his children out of the spotlight. It’s something that he has not taken lightly and has tried to avoid. Three out of four children are with Stefani, a detail that makes it even harder to help them avoid media attention. Still, he is a proud father who occasionally takes to social media with updates.

In an update about his birthday, Rossdale revealed that his four children joined him for a special night out. “I am in heaven — Grateful for these 4 miracles,” he wrote of the night. The account also included a photo of the special gathering. Rossdale was not the only attendee to post about the night. His eldest daughter, Daisy Lowe, as well as son Kingston added their birthday greetings to Instagram.

