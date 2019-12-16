Hallmark’s ‘Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast & See Photos

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries continues its Christmas TV movie series with Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday, starring Jen Lilley, Carlo Marks, and Eric Close. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday’

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday premieres Sunday, December 15 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Encores will air all season long, including Dec. 16 at 7 p.m., Dec. 19 at 9 p.m., Dec. 22 at 7 p.m., Dec. 23 at 5 p.m., Dec. 26 at 7 p.m., Dec. 30 at 9 a.m., Dec. 31 at 7 p.m., Jan. 3 at 1 a.m., and Jan. 5 at 8 a.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Book editor Hannah must work with former rival Ryan to help a potential writer find her way. Angel Anthony reminds them about Christmas spirit and the value of community.”

This movie is a “kind of” sequel to the 2017 movie Christmas in Angel Falls. So it’s sometimes referenced as Angel Falls 2. But the only characters who are the same are the pastor, Gloria, and Dolores, Lilley told ET.

‘Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday’ Was Filmed in Canada

The movie was filmed in Canada, including in the North Bay, Ottawa region, Pop Culture shared.

The movie also just happened to be Lilley’s baby’s first day on one of her sets, which is really sweet.

Lilley and her husband, Jason, are also the adopted parents of 3-year-old Kayden are fostering his 20-month-old brother, whom they also want to adopt, Pop Culture shared. She’s a very busy actress.

Here’s another photo. Filming was in October.

And here’s a behind-the-scenes video. It rained on set while they were filming.

It's raining in North Bay on the set but Jen Lilley and Carlo Marks are still making movie magic, with a little help from their hairdresser, on the set of ANGEL FALLS: A NOVEL HOLIDAY. 🎥 https://t.co/ha2MfHTOOG pic.twitter.com/e7R656Y282 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 16, 2019

Here’s another cute photo.

This was Lilley’s first film since her eight-week maternity leave after giving birth to her daughter Julie, ET shared.

Here’s a photo Lilley shared with her sister taken during filming.

The Cast for ‘Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday’

Jen Lilley stars as Hannah. She’s best known for playing Theresa Donovan on Days of Our Lives and Maxie Jones on General Hospital. She has many other credits to her name, including: The Artist, Disaster Date, Grey’s Anatomy, and a role on the series The Encounter. She also stars in many Hallmark movies, including Harvest Love, Eat Play Love, and the recent Christmas movie Mingle All the Way. She was also recently on Paris Wine & Romance.

In her spare time, she supports charities and advocates for children’s rights. Lilley is a celebrity ambassador for the child abuse and treatment organization Childhelp, an advisory board member for the Innocent Justice Foundation, a school tour speaker for the Thirst Project, and a foster parent.

Carlo Marks stars as Ryan. He’s perhaps best known for his role on Chesapeake Shores as David Peck. His many other credits include The 100 (Cillian), The Flash, Moonlight in Vermont, Scarecrow, Smallville, Stargate Universe, and more.

Eric Close stars as Anthony. His many credits include Nashville (Teddy), Indivisible, Hooked, Suits (Travis), Chaos (Michael), Without a Trace (Martin), Taken, The Magnificent Seven (Vin), Now and Again (Michael), Dark Skies (John Loengard), Sisters (William Griffin), Santa Barbara (Sawyer), and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Rachael Crawford (Tina)

Maria Syrgiannis (Linda)

Rob Stewart (Lowell)

Laura Miyata (Ashley)

Zach Smadu (Tom)

Chris Sandiford (Raffi)

Allison Hossack (Gloria)

Judy Marshak (Delores)

Bill Lake (Pastor Howard)

Ava Weiss (Emily)

Kelly Martin (Maxine)

Derry Robinson (Santa)

Eryk Simon (Photographer)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

