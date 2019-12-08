Juice WRLD & TikTok: Users Faked Seizures to ‘Lucid Dreams’

In a bizarre and now chillingly prophetic trend, fans of the now deceased Juice Wrld faked seizures to his song “Lucid Dreams” as part of a TikTok challenge.

The popular video platform allows users to create videos. The challenge was usually called the Lucid Dreams challenge. According to videos showing people doing the challenge, people participating in the challenge were supposed to spit out water or other liquid. They look like they are having seizures. They dance for a brief moment before water spurts out of their mouths. You can see videos from the challenge throughout this article.

There are 2.5 million views on TikTok using the hashtag #LucidDreamsChallenge. You can see that page of videos here. One person captioned his TikTok video, “thinking about how juice wrld just died of a seizure and ya’ll used lucid dreams on tiktok as a trend and danced like you were having a seizure. Maybe this should tell you something.”

The reason this is extra disturbing is that Juice Wrld, the well-known and rising rapper, is now dead at the age of 21, and a seizure is the cause, according to TMZ. Heavy has confirmed with Chicago police and the county medical examiner’s office that Juice Wrld did die. He died after suffering from a seizure while walking at Chicago’s Midway airport after deplaing after a flight from California, TMZ is reporting.

Lucid Dreams was a massive hit. It has more than 393 million listens on one YouTube video alone.

It’s Not Clear Why Juice Wrld Had a Seizure But He Was Bleeding From the Mouth When Parademics Arrived

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Heavy that they were notified of Juice Wrld’s death, using his real name Jarad Anthony Higgins. Juice Wrld is from Chicago. It’s not yet clear what caused his seizure, but an autopsy is expected to sort that out.

Juice Wrld rose to fame with his songs Lucid Dreams and All Girls Are the Same. His career was just starting to escalate. His album Death Race for Love went to Number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. He also collaborated with various well-known artists, such as Ellie Goulding and Lil Uzi.

Juice Wrld died at a Chicago airport. TMZ, which first broke the story of the rapper’s sudden death, reported that Juice Wrld is “dead after suffering a seizure in Chicago’s Midway airport.” The entertainment site gave additional details on the shocking news by adding, “witnesses tell us he suffered the seizure while walking through the airport. Law enforcement sources say he was bleeding from the mouth when paramedics got on scene.”

Anthony Guglielmi, Chicago police spokesman, told Heavy in a statement, “This is being classif(ied) currently as a death investigation. There are no initial signs of foul play and we are awaiting results from the medical examiner on the cause and manner of death.”

“The medical examiner has been notified of the death of Jarad Higgins, 21 year old black male, 18500 block of Pierce Terrace in Homewood, Illinois, and the autopsy has not been performed at this time,” the medical examiner’s spokeswoman told Heavy. The Pierce Terrace address is his home address in Illinois, according to online records. The official cause of death will likely be determined at that time.

This was one of his last tweets.

Hands wrapped in chains made of my vices Introduce wok to Fanta she really liked him The devil talk so much shit I really wanna fight him like Tyson Weapon so loud it’s ear biting — . (@JuiceWorlddd) December 7, 2019

The TikTok trend isn’t the only prophecy. TMZ pointed out that Juice Wrld raps about death in the song “Legends,” which is about the deaths of Lil Peep and XXXTentacion. In the song, he sang, “What’s the 27 club? We ain’t making it past 21.”

Seizures Can Have Many Causes & There Are Many Types of Them

According to the Mayo Clinic, a seizure “is a sudden, uncontrolled electrical disturbance in the brain. It can cause changes in your behavior, movements or feelings, and in levels of consciousness. If you have two or more seizures or a tendency to have recurrent seizures, you have epilepsy.”

There are many types of seizures, though, according to Mayo Clinic, and they “range in severity. Most seizures last from 30 seconds to two minutes. A seizure that lasts longer than five minutes is a medical emergency.”

Mayo Clinic reported of the causes, “Seizures can happen after a stroke, a closed head injury, an infection such as meningitis or another illness. Many times, though, the cause of a seizure is unknown.”

As to any nexus between codeine use and seizures, one journal article explained, “Codeine is a frequently used opioid analgesic, especially when pain control with acetaminophen or nonsteroidal antiinflammatory drugs fails. Although seizures associated with codeine have been reported, pertinent data are very limited and the exact mechanism is unknown.”

In 2016, Complex reported that the rapper Lil Wayne’s plane had to make an emergency landing in Nebraska “after the rapper suffered a seizure.” He recovered and the cause was not clear, but Complex reported, he had “reportedly drank three bottles of promethazine-codeine syrup—or lean—over the course of a club appearance and after party in Minneapolis the night before the incident.” Lil Wayne said he had a history of epilepsy.

In that article, though, Complex spoke to a doctor who explained that lean can cause seizures in some people because “if you have these two drugs together (Promethazine and Codeine)—one that’s known to suppress all your functions and the other that can cause suppression or a seizure. When you suffer a seizure, the other drug stops your breathing. It’s a dangerous situation.”

Why did Juice Wrld have a seizure? Again, it’s not clear what triggered Juice Wrld’s seizure. It may take until the autopsy to know that.

According to WebMD, it’s rare for an epileptic seizure to cause death. “Death from epilepsy is rare. The leading cause of death among people with uncontrolled epilepsy, sudden unexpected death in epilepsy, or SUDEP, kills 1 in 1,000 people who have the disorder,” wrote WebMD. “Scientists don’t know the exact cause of SUDEP. The victim is often found in bed, lying facedown. It may not be clear that the person has had a seizure.”

Juice Wrld was open about his addictions. “More recently, I’ve just kind of realized certain things about myself and my coming up, the way that substances played a part in my life, whether it was me doing them or other people,” he explained, according to Hot97. “It’s something that I’m trying to separate myself from.”

