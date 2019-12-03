Kanye West Sunday Service: Top Author Reveals Rapper’s End Goal

Kanye West‘s Sunday Service gained popularity among celebrities.

The invitation only service has seen success in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Chicago. The service also has a dress-code.

Those attending Sunday Service must wear specific colors and styles that correlate with outfits worn by the choir and band.

On a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, I checked in with best-selling Author Ash Cash Exantus.

Exantus is a 15 year banking professional, personal finance expert, motivational speaker and author of two Amazon.com bestselling books: Mind Right, Money Right: 10 Laws of Financial Freedom and What the FICO: 12 Steps to Repairing Your Credit.

In addition to discussing building good credit, we also discussed what it was like attending one of Kanye West’s Sunday Services.

Check out our Q&A via Scoop B Radio below:



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You wrote a book about 12 steps to restore your credit curious if you could simplify it in three: what are three things for people who are listening to repair their credit? To improve their score right away?

Ash Cash Exantus: So, your credit is broken down into five categories 35, 30, 15, and 10/10. 35% of your score is payment history, 30% is you usage ratio 15% is the length of credit history and 10% of the score is credit the 1510 10% is stuff that happened with X you can’t affect. Number one make sure you pay your bills on time do not pay anything late and when I say don’t pay anything late I’m not saying that if your link one day 2 days is that you are doomed Don’t pay if a bill is 30 days past late. Number 2 the laws are in your favor so a lot of people don’t realize that if there’s any derogatory information on your credit report the onus is on the actual Collection Agency the onus is on them to prove that you’re the one that did it. You need to challenges those find those letters. you know you can Google the letters you can hit me up I’ll give you letters you know that you can send Letters Out to the Credit Agencies to validate that you have Whether you owe that debt. Lastly, make sure that your credit cards are 30% on Lower are in usage meaning that if you have a thousand dollar credit card, do not use over $300 which is 30% of $1,000 negatively impacting your score in fact your credit score goes from 300 to 850 anybody who has a 720 or above have excellent credit negative reports and you keep your usage ratio to 10 to 15%.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What are Sunday services like?



Ash Cash Exantus: Kanye Sunday services are a better version of Kanye. He’s not really talking he’s doing what he does best which is pretty music that’s where his genius lays. It’s funny because I wrote the book Making sense of Kanye because he was going through the rant of you know 400 years of slavery and love is it is the most powerful tool in the world, he wasn’t wrong it’s just his delievery was wrong. So I felt like people would miss the message that he was giving if they were only focusing on Kanye and to the point where he was a great example when were talking mental health and confront mental health. Having those healthy conversations no one talked about mental health and money. So, Making sense of Kanye is one of the best books that I’ve ever written, failed though because everybody was thru with Kanye so that book did horrible but I still stand behind it. It talks about spirituality, financial freedom and really using Kanye West’ story in order to give you a glimpse of Kanye and what steps you can take to properly get your mind right mentally and your finances.