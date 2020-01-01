Times Square New Year’s Eve Forecast: What is the Temperature in NYC Tonight?

Hundreds of thousands of revelers ringing in the New Year in Times Square on Tuesday night will be a lot more comfortable than crowds that came out for the previous two New Year’s celebrations in New York City.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low forties with mostly clear skies as the ball drops in Times Square and the calendar turns to a new decade for ‘The City That Never Sleeps.’

The @timessquareball has been lit & raised and the #NewYearsEve celebrations in #TimesSquare have begun! Tune in at https://t.co/GDFFQ0VRsJ to watch the official live webcast w/ music performances, special guests & more. #BallDrop pic.twitter.com/DwrT4Zf2Pb — Times Square (@TimesSquareNYC) December 31, 2019

One of the world’s most iconic New Year’s Eve celebrations located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan has experienced a gamut of weather conditions over the last two years.

Last year, celebrants were soaked as over an inch of rain fell on Times Square on New Year’s Eve night. Temperatures were mild, hovering in the upper 40’s around midnight.

The year prior, revelers just about froze as they rang in 2018 in many layers, with wind chills dipping below zero as the clock struck twelve. According to AccuWeather, temperatures fell to 9 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the second coldest New Year’s Eve for NYC on record.

The crowds who began packing in and lining Times Square early Tuesday enjoyed a mild, clear winter day in New York City, as they awaited this evening’s festivities.

There is a chance of a passing shower between 8-10 p.m. ET for NYC, but the skies are expected to clear for the final countdown of the decade.

Watch the Times Square Ball Drop Live From Your Couch

If you elect to pass on the whole standing alongside hundreds of thousands of people for hours upon hours, you can also enjoy the iconic Times Square ball drop from the comforts of your home on Tuesday night.

The Times Square Webcast kicked off at 6 p.m. ET and will run through the ball drop. It can be streamed at TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, or TimesSquareBall.net, as well as on social media via Facebook or Twitter. We’ve also made the stream available below.

You also have the option to tune-in for the New Year’s Eve celebrations live from Times Square hosted by some of the major networks, such as ABC, CNN, NBC and Fox.

ABC: Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 begins at 8 p.m. ET. and will include more than five hours of special performances and reports on NYE celebrations from across the globe.

Headlining the list of performers from Times Square will be BTS, Post Malone, Sam Hunt and Alanis Morissette who will be joined by the Broadway cast of “Jagged Little Pill.”

CNN: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are back again to co-host CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve bonanza, which starts at 8 p.m. ET. A list of performers for Tuesday night’s show includes Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Shania Twain, Patti Labelle, Keith Urban, 50 Cent and The Chainsmokers.

NBC: Carson Daly hosts the NBC NYE celebration, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. The program will air for an hour, take a break for local programming and then return at 11:30 p.m. ET.

“NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020” will feature performances Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, X Ambassadors, Ne-Yo, Brett Eldredge, Julianne Hough, Leslie Odom Jr. and The Struts.

FOX: Steve Harvey will host FOX’s NYE special live from Times Square starting at 8 p.m. ET. Part I will air from 8-10 p.m. Eastern live (MT/PT will be tape-delayed), and Part II will run from 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Eastern live (CT/MT/PT tape-delayed).

“FOX’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square” will feature performances from LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip, the Village People, The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, the Backstreet Boys, Tyga and the Killers.