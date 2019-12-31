CNN New Year’s Eve 2019-2020 Performers & Hosts

There are several channels to choose from for watching the ball drop in Times Square to ring in 2020 on New Year’s Eve. CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen boasts not only live coverage in New York City but also live look-ins at celebrations around the country.

Hosts

For the third year in a row, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen will hold down the fort in Times Square. Kathy Griffin was Cooper’s previous host, from 2007 until 2017, until she was fired in May 2017 after taking part in a controversial photoshoot where she was holding a depiction of President Trump’s bloody head. Cohen has been co-hosting ever since.

After they ring in the new year on the East Coast, Cooper and Cohen will then kicks things over to Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon, who will count down live from Nashville’s Music City Midnight Celebration for the central time zone.

Additionally, CNN’s Stephanie Elam, Randi Kaye, Richard Quest, Bill Weir and Gary Tuchman with his daughter Lindsay will be at locations across the U.S., including the Brady Bunch House and Key West.

Performers

CNN’s lineup for 2019-2020 includes Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Shania Twain, Patti Labelle, Keith Urban, 50 Cent, and The Chainsmokers. There will also be an appearance by comedian and actress Dulcé Sloan, most recently seen on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Conan.

New Year’s Eve marks the end of a calendar year on the Gregorian calendar, the calendar first introduced in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII, after whom it is named. Most countries celebrate the final day the year with parties, social gatherings, festivals, and/or fireworks. It goes by many names the world over, including Hogmanay in Scotland, Calennig in Wales, Baharu in Indonesia and Malaysia, Silvester in many European countries, Reveillon in France, Portugal, and Brazil, Kanun Novodgo Goda in Russia, and Omisoka in Japan.

Kiritimati, Tonga, and New Zealand are some of the first places to celebrate New Year’s Eve because they are located just west of the International Date Line, while the U.S.’ Baker Island is one of the last places to celebrate because it is just east of the International Date Line. Interestingly, because of the way the International Date Line jogs around a bit, Kiritimati is actually east of Baker Island.

In the United States, New Year’s is traditionally celebrated with parties and “drops,” the most famous of which is the ball drop held in New York City’s Times Square. But there are dozens of other “drops” held across the country, including a conch drop in Key West, Florida; a peach drop in Atlanta; an Indy car drop in Indianapolis; an acorn drop in Raleigh, North Carolina; a moon pie drop in Mobile, Alabama; a fleur-de-lis drop in New Orleans, a “Glowtato” drop in Boise, Idaho; and a tortilla chip drop in Tempe, Arizona, which is tied in to the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl game of college football.

New York also rings in the new year with a “Midnight Run” around Central Park that includes a fireworks show. Other fireworks displays around the country include shows at the Disney theme parks, the Las Vegas strip, and the Chicago “Chi-Town Rising” event.

READ NEXT: New Year’s Eve 2019-20 TV Schedule: Show Times & Channels to Watch