Why Is ‘Rick and Morty’ a Rerun Tonight? When Does the Next Episode Air?

There are still two new episodes in the first half of Rick and Morty Season 4, so fans have a lot more time to enjoy the series before what’s likely to be a holiday hiatus. But after waiting so long for the show to return for Season 4 and knowing that another break is coming up soon, you might be surprised to learn that there’s yet another break this week. If you tune in live tonight, you’ll be seeing Season 4 Episode 1 of Rick and Morty rather than a new episode. You’ll have to wait another week before seeing a new episode of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim.

‘Rick and Morty’ Will Return with a New Episode Next Sunday

Most fans expected that the first five episodes of Rick and Morty were going to air back-to-back. But after last week’s episode, Adult Swim announced that the show would be returning in two weeks. That’s why if you tuned in t

So that means Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 4 will be airing on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern. The episode is called “Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty.” The description reads: “Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”

The trailer for Season 4 Episode 4 certainly does indicate that we’ll see a dragon.

But we also know that titles don’t necessarily reveal much about an episode’s content. Last week’s episode was called “One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty.” But the episode didn’t have much resemblance to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (neither the novel nor the film.)

Season 4 Episode 5 will likely air on December 15. This one is called “Rattlestar Ricklactica.” The description reads: “Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.”

There will be a total of 10 episodes this season, but Adult Swim hasn’t released titles or descriptions for the second half of the season yet. That’s why most fans believe that we’ll have a hiatus between Episode 5 and Episode 6, with the last five episodes airing sometime in 2020. Adult Swim hasn’t announced this yet, but that’s the general assumption.

Here’s the trailer for the whole season.

And here’s the opening sequence for Season 4.

But remember: it’s typical of Rick and Morty to not include many of the opening sequence clips in the actual season. So the opening sequence may not provide us any clues as to what to expect in the rest of Season 4.

Season 4 Episode 3 was a hit among fans, as we got to see a crazy heist episode that had a plot twist at the end. Mr. Poopybutthole was back as a professor with martial arts experience, which fans loved. And Elon Musk guest starred as Elon Tusk, possibly explaining why Musk changed his Twitter profile to Tusk in real life way back in February. At the time he just it was a silly meme joke, but a lot of people were looking for hidden meaning within the profile picture and Twitter name change.

