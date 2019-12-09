‘Rick and Morty’ S4 Episode 4: Did Rick Use a Morty’s Mind Blowers Device?

In Season 4 Episode 4 of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim, called “Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty,” Rick has a particularly difficult scene that left many viewers wondering if Rick used a device scene in Morty’s Mind Blowers from Episode 3. Read on for more details.

This article will have major spoilers for Season 4 Episode 4 of Rick and Morty, so only read on if you’ve already seen the episode.

Yes, Rick Used the ‘Morty’s Mind Blowers’ Device

A close inspection of screenshots from the episodes reveals that yes, Rick did use the Morty’s Mind Blowers device.

Near the end of the episode, he and Jerry were traveling with Jerry’s cat when Rick started asking the cat why he could talk. The cat was evasive and Rick would have none of that. So he caught the cat in a trap and scanned its mind.

Rick then viewed the scan himself, and Jerry followed despite Rick telling him not to do so.

Whatever they saw was so horrifying that Jerry completely lost it and Rick almost killed himself. (You can see fans’ top theories about Rick and Jerry saw in Heavy’s story here.)

In the end, Rick told the cat to leave despite how sad the cat was. Jerry said they needed to remember what they saw, but Rick said that only one of them would remember. Rick took that burden on himself and wiped Jerry’s memory.

It turns out that Rick used the same device to wipe Jerry’s memory that he had used on Morty in Morty’s Mind Blowers from Season 3.

Here are two screenshots of the device Rick used in Season 4 Episode 4:

Now here’s a photo of the device Rick used in Morty’s Mind Blowers. You can see it when he and Morty got in a fight and they both accidentally wiped each other’s minds, triggering the failsafe plan he left with Summer.

It’s clearly the same mind-wiping device. That also means that the memory is probably still saved in Rick’s lab somewhere. Hopefully Morty doesn’t go back in there and find the memory again.

If you recall from Morty’s Mind Blowers’ after-credits scene, Rick had also wiped Jerry’s mind previously, so wiping his mind in this episode wasn’t without precedent. Jerry found one of his lost memories in Season 3, and it was really sad.

More than likely, Rick won’t be saving a copy of this particular memory since it was so terrible. But if he does, he probably won’t keep it in that same cardboard box.

If you want to refresh your memory on Morty’s Mind Blowers, here are some scene in the video below. But the scene where they wipe each other’s minds is missing from the video.

You can also get a look back at all of the memories that Morty relived in Heavy’s detailed story here about Season 3 Episode 8. Morty lost a lot of memories, and not all of them were meant to spare him from pain and memories he couldn’t bear. In some cases, Rick just wiped memories where Rick was embarrassed. It was a great episode and you should really rewatch it if you get a chance.

