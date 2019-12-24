Is Rite Aid Open or Closed on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

Many Rite Aid locations are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas, according to information provided to Heavy.

If you need a prescription or any medication, it’s a good idea to check your local store location for hours. Check the store locator for hours specific to you, and give them a call before you delay on picking up the medications you need.

The holidays are a great time to help out those in need. If a loved one needs an extra hand picking up their prescriptions over the holidays, or a neighbor needs someone to check on them, be sure to take those extra steps this Christmas.

Rite Aid is also offering great deals over the holidays, including Bonus Cash and other deals. Check your Weekly Ad here to see what items you can save on at your local store.

Here’s what you need to know:

Most Rite Aid Stores Are Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

We give Santa his flu shot because we count on him to read letters, eat cookies, and check his list twice. 🎅 🍪 Oh, and presents. 🎁 Get your flu shot for everyone who counts on you. Learn more: https://t.co/2XbmH3LxpU pic.twitter.com/xiMD9lA9Pp — Rite Aid (@riteaid) December 20, 2019

Most Rite Aid stores are open on holidays, including Christmas Eve and Christmas. Some stores may be operating on limited hours. Call your local Rite Aid store or visit the Rite Aid store locator to verify your store’s holiday hours.

There are exceptions to Rite Aid’s holiday hours, according to a statement provided to Heavy.

The statement said the following is Rite Aid’s holiday guidelines:

Christmas Eve

· Pharmacy will be open from their regular open time till 5 pm

· Front End will be open from their regular open time till either 7 pm, 9pm or 11pm.

· Mall stores will be open mall hours

· 24 hour stores will be open 24 hours

Christmas Day

· If the Pharmacy will be open hours will be from 10am to 4 pm

· If the Front End will be open hours will be from 9am to 5pm

· Mall stores will be open mall hours

· 24 hour stores will be open 24 hours

Rite Aid Is Offering Holiday Deals This Christmas

Save 50% and Get $10 #BonusCash when you buy $30 of holiday Gifts, Toys, Giftware, Candles🕯️, Pet Gifts 🐶, décor,, Christmas trees🎄, Trimmings and Lights! https://t.co/IPLCwLwYl9 pic.twitter.com/uvxplNiT0W — Rite Aid (@riteaid) December 22, 2019

Not only are most Rite Aid stores open on Christmas Eve and Christmas, but the store is offering specials over the holidays. Check out your weekly ad to see your local deals. Rite Aid is also offering Bonus Cash over the holidays.

“Save 50% and Get $10 #BonusCash when you buy $30 of holiday Gifts, Toys, Giftware, Candles🕯️, Pet Gifts 🐶, décor,, Christmas trees🎄, Trimmings and Lights!” a tweet from Rite Aid said.

Rite Aid is also giving back this holiday season through the Rite Aid Foundation.

A press release from Rite Aid said:

This GivingTuesday, The Rite Aid Foundation is spreading gratitude across the nation by awarding nearly $2.1 million to partner charities through its Full of Thanks Holiday Program. The Rite Aid Foundation created this special holiday program, which provides $5,000 grants, to help more than 400 KidCents charities across the country advance their efforts to improve the health, safety and wellbeing of children in their communities. Since 2017, The Rite Aid Foundation has awarded a total of $6.5 million through its holiday campaign. The impact of the gifts stretches from a dynamic therapeutic riding center in Central Pennsylvania to an Oregon nonprofit that uses the power of joy to uplift children fighting cancer and serious illnesses. “Our KidCents partner charities embody Rite Aid’s commitment to be a caring neighbor in the communities we serve. There is no better time than GivingTuesday to show our appreciation to these organizations for all they do throughout the year,” said Jessica Kazmaier, president of The Rite Aid Foundation Board of Directors and chief human resources officer for Rite Aid. “This is our way to show we are full of thanks for our partners and the important work they do to provide kids with better lives, brighter futures and increased opportunities.”

READ NEXT: Scott Peterson Now: Where Is Laci Peterson’s Husband Today in 2019?

