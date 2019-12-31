Taco Bell Open Hours on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020

If you are hoping to ring in the next decade with a Chalupa and a Crunchwrap Supreme, you’re in luck because Taco Bell is most likely open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Feliz año nuevo and live mas.

A rep for the company tells us, “Since Taco Bell is a franchised organization, hours of operation will vary by location. We recommend our fans contact their local Taco Bell to confirm hours of operation. To find the nearest location visit http://www.tacobell.com/locations.”

We confirmed that this does mean that a franchise could choose to be closed on either New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, so you’ll definitely want to call your local Taco Bell to confirm the hours, but most are going to be open either regular or limited hours.

We contacted a dozen Midwestern locations and found that many are open the regular hours on New Year’s Eve — 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. depending on how late they usually stay open. On New Year’s Day, however, many of the locations we contacted are opening late, 10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. Still, there were a few that were opening at 7 a.m., so you never know.

New Year’s Eve marks the end of a calendar year on the Gregorian calendar, the calendar first introduced in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII, after whom it is named. Most countries celebrate the final day the year with parties, social gatherings, festivals, and/or fireworks. It goes by many names the world over, including Hogmanay in Scotland, Calennig in Wales, Baharu in Indonesia and Malaysia, Silvester in many European countries, Reveillon in France, Portugal, and Brazil, Kanun Novodgo Goda in Russia, and Omisoka in Japan.

Kiritimati, Tonga, and New Zealand are some of the first places to celebrate New Year’s Eve because they are located just west of the International Date Line, while the U.S.’ Baker Island is one of the last places to celebrate because it is just east of the International Date Line. Interestingly, because of the way the International Date Line jogs around a bit, Kiritimati is actually east of Baker Island.

In the United States, New Year’s is traditionally celebrated with parties and “drops,” the most famous of which is the ball drop held in New York City’s Times Square. But there are dozens of other “drops” held across the country, including a conch drop in Key West, Florida; a peach drop in Atlanta; an Indy car drop in Indianapolis; an acorn drop in Raleigh, North Carolina; a moon pie drop in Mobile, Alabama; a fleur-de-lis drop in New Orleans, a “Glowtato” drop in Boise, Idaho; and a tortilla chip drop in Tempe, Arizona, which is tied in to the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl game of college football.

New York also rings in the new year with a “Midnight Run” around Central Park that includes a fireworks show. Other fireworks displays around the country include shows at the Disney theme parks, the Las Vegas strip, and the Chicago “Chi-Town Rising” event.

