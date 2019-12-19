Tamy & Karina Update on My 600 Lb. Life

TLC is airing a special episode of My 600 Lb. Life tonight, titled “Where Are They Now?” The episode will feature Karina Garcia and Tamy Lyn Murrell, both veterans of the sixth season of the show, and will highlight the reality stars’ weight loss journeys; fans will get a chance to see where both of the ladies ended up after their episodes finished airing.

The TLC synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “Tamy faces a tough choice when her husband wants her back but only if she moves away from Houston and Dr. Now’s program. Karina’s weight loss begins to slow, but she finds happiness dating a guy Dr. Now is surprised to see in his clinic again.”

Katrina has been keeping up and keeping active! Check in on her journey on a special episode of #My600lbLife: Where Are They Now TONIGHT at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/WSH6QiU9sL — TLC Network (@TLC) December 18, 2019

So what’s going on with both stars today? Since TLC is airing their followup episode tonight, fans might be wondering where they are now now, and if they managed to lose anymore weight since they last appeared on the show. Here’s what we know:

Tamy Says She is Done Filming With TLC So Tonight’s Episode May Be Her Last

Tamy Lyn Murrell’s “Where Are They Now” episode has been delayed several times over the last few months, according to the reality star, who has updated fans on social media about the episode. Tamy was 591 pounds when she first traveled to Houston to seek out the help of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, commonly referred to as Dr. Now, to try to shed some weight and get her life back on track.

Tamy had to overcome many obstacles throughout her weight loss journey, including a cheating husband who admitted on the show that he had been cheating on his wife while acting as her caregiver. Although she had plenty of issues holding her back, Tamy overcame every obstacle thrown at her and was able to undergo gastric bypass surgery and lose 246 pounds (she also got rid of the cheating husband) in the end.

It’s unclear exactly what Tamy’s been up to since her episode aired since she rarely updates her Facebook and Instagram pages. However, according to Starcasm, she did admit to a fan that she is no longer filming with TLC, so tonight’s episode may be the last time fans get a chance to check back in with the reality star.

Karina is Dating Lupe Donovan’s Husband Gilbert

Karina Garcia was 633 pounds whens he first started working with Dr. Now. The reality star was having trouble maintaining a proper diet, even with a gastric balloon, and had been gaining weight steadily since she was a child. When she was very young, Karina received a lot of attention due to her medical issues, but as she got older and her health improved, her parents had to work long hours to pay off her medical bills. She replaced the attention she was no longer receiving with comfort food, and her weight quickly started to get out of control. Karina weighed 100 pounds by age 10, 250 pounds by age 15, and over 400 pounds by the time she turned 23, according to Starcasm.

“When I was younger and in the hospital, everyone paid attention to me, and now it was like I didn’t exist at all,” Karina said during her episode. “But I really just wanted a little attention. I wanted a hug, but they were too busy to give it, so food was my hug….Before school and with my allowance, I would buy junk food: chips, soda, cookies, cupcakes. Food was always there to comfort me no matter what.”

Karina lost 235 pounds during her Season 6 debut, and, judging by her regular photo updates, she’s been keeping the weight off since her episode first aired. You can check out some of her social media photos here. According to Starcasm, Karina confirmed just a few short months ago that she’s been filming her first Where Are They Now? episode, which finally airs tonight.

As fans might recall, Karina had been using Season 4 star Lupe Donovan’s husband Gilbert as her personal trainer for several months before the two of them revealed their relationship in a Facebook Live video this past February. The relationship raised some eyebrows in the My 600 Lb Life community after the two tried to pass their relationship off as being “best friends,” before finally admitting that they were dating (although Gilbert was still married to Lupe at the time).

