The Best Places to Watch the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in Times Square

New Year’s Eve 2019 is here, and at midnight millions around the world will be watching as the ball drops in Times Square New York City, marking the start of the New Year in the Eastern Standard Timezone. While the ball drop and the events leading up to it will be televised by a number of networks and live-streamed online, there are ways to see the ball drop with your very own eyes if you’re in New York City on New Year’s Eve 2019.

If you want to see the ball when it drops at midnight in Times Square, here are some of your best options:

Over 1 Million People Will Convene in Times Square to Watch the Ball Drop

If you want to watch the ball drop in person, the best place to catch all the action is in the midst of the Times Square crowd itself. To score a spot with a good view, we recommend you get there as early as possible. Bear in mind, however, that once you’ve passed security and gain access into the viewing area, you will not be allowed to exit and reenter. So, definitely use the bathroom before checking in and be prepared to spend the day shoulder to shoulder with other viewers in the hours leading up to the ball drop.

The address for the building atop which the ball drops at midnight is One Times Square. It is viewable from 43rd to 50th Street on Broadway and from 43rd to 59th Street on 7th Avenue.

Many Times Square Hotels & Restaurants Will Have Views of the Ball Drop

If you do not want to join the masses on the streets of Times Square to watch the ball drop at midnight, there are a number of nearby hotels and restaurants that boast views of the ball dropping.

Trip101.com lists 11 hotels with Times Square Ball Drop views, including the New York Marriott Marquis, The Pearl Hotel, The Knickerbocker, and Residence Inn by Marriott New York Manhattan/Central Park.

Be prepared that, since New Year’s Eve is a very popular time for tourism in New York City, and since the demand for a good, semi-private view of the ball drop is high, prices for space at restaurants or hotels will be higher than normal. Although it is already sold out, the Olive Garden restaurant in Times Square sold tickets for $400 on New Year’s Eve, which includes an open bar, dinner buffet, music, and a champagne toast at midnight, but “a view of the ball drop is not included in the price of the ticket.”

The AMC movie theater on 42nd Street in Times Square promises the “best view of ball drop live” with the purchase of “specific tickets.” Those ticket prices start at $750 each for “premier” and increase based on how many people you are celebrating with and what you want to be packaged into your experience. The party itself goes from 9pm until 2am and includes a standard open bar and mini-buffet.

READ NEXT: Fox’s New Year’s Eve 2019-2020 Hosts & Performers