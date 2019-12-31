Fox’s New Year’s Eve 2019-2020 Hosts & Performers

New Year’s Eve 2019 is here, and millions across the country will be looking to Times Square to watch the ball drop at midnight, initiating the start of 2020. Fox is airing coverage of the New Year’s countdown live, with musical performances and celebrity appearances throughout the night.

Steve Harvey is slated as the host of Fox’s New Year’s Eve show for the third year in a row, and will be hosting live from Times Square in New York City. The program airs in two parts. Part 1 airs from 8pm-10pm ET/CT/PT; part 2 begins at 11pm and ends a half-hour after the ball drops at 12:30pm.

According to Fox’s website, the performers you should expect to see during the program are headliner LL COOL J featuring DJ Z-Trip, as well as Village People, The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, the Backstreet Boys, Tyga, and The Killers. They tease that there will be “more” performances revealed live as the show airs, so be sure to tune in for additional surprises from your favorite artists.

Steve Harvey Is Hosting Fox’s New Year’s Eve Program With the Help of Maria Menounos & Rob Gronkowski

In addition to Steve Harvey, journalist Maria Menounos and Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski are slated as “co-hosts.” Gronkowski currently works for Fox Sports as an NFL analyst. Menounos joined Harvey last year for the countdown to 2019 on Fox’s New Year’s Eve live special.

Ahead of the live special, Menounos took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of the 2020 stage with her followers. In the caption, she wrote “A new decade is upon us…. watch me @iamsteveharveytv @gronk @llcoolj @romanreigns and so many more tomorrow night on @nyeonfox ! Biggest party in town!!!! We will help you start the new decade right! Isn’t this the coolest stage??”

Village People Will Attempt to Break the Record for World’s Largest ‘YMCA’ Dance

As part of the Village People’s performance, they will be trying to set a new world record to end 2019 and make way for the new decade. While performing their hit party dance track “YMCA,” Fox says they “will attempt to break the record for the world’s largest ‘YMCA’ dance.”

In 2017, NBC News reported that original “Village People” member Victor Willis was returning to the group after 38 years, but that the return was controversial among his other former bandmates. Prior to his announced return, original Village People members Felipe Rose and Alex Briley were performing under the band’s name with Ray Simpson, Eric Anzalone, Jim Newman, and Bill Whitefield.

Fox also teases that, while they aren’t performing, Fox celebrities including Gordon Ramsay, Will Arnett, and Jenna Dewan will appear during the program, likely to engage in interviews with the hosts and promote their shows. In addition, viewers can anticipate a special WWE match to occur on air, which Fox says is “exclusive” to their New Year’s Eve show.

Tune in to “Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square,” starting at 8pm ET/CT/PT on Tuesday, December 31.

