Trader Joe’s Hours Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020

Whether you’re hosting a New Year’s Eve party this year, cooking a grand meal to kick off 2020 on New Year’s Day, or are simply in need of groceries, if Trader Joe’s in your food store of choice, you’re probably wondering if the grocery chain will be open for the New Year’s holiday. All Trader Joe’s locations will be open until 6pm on New Year’s Eve, and closed on New Year’s Day.

If you have any shopping that you need to get done at Trader Joe’s for New Year’s Eve or Day, make sure you visit the location nearest you before 6pm on December 31 in order to get what you need in time. In a “Special Trading Hours” announcement shared on November 18, 2019, Trader Joe’s shared a message regarding their stores’ New Years Eve hours: “We have all the bubbly and tasty savories you need to ring in the New Year properly. Be sure to come in before the count down commences! Trader Joe’s Stores will CLOSE at 6pm on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, so we will all be ready to raise a glass!”

That same day, they shared another announcement confirming that all Trader Joe’s locations would be closed for the entirety of the holiday on New Years Day. In the announcement, a representative wrote “We have solutions for a multitude of resolutions, starting with 1) be prepared for all occasions. Trader Joe’s Stores will be CLOSED on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 for the holiday.” Any 2020 grocery shopping you are itching to do at your local Trader Joe’s will have to wait until January 2, when store hours return to their normal schedule.

According to their store directory, there are Trader Joe’s stores in 41 out of the USA’s 50 states, as well as in Washington D.C. They have approximately 488 stores in total. To find the Trader Joe’s nearest you, you can locate their stores by state here.

It should not come as a surprise that Trader Joe’s is closing early on New Year’s Eve and giving their employees the day off on New Year’s Day. On Christmas Eve 2020 they were open until 6pm, and closed all of Christmas Day.

New Year’s Day is one of 10 federal holidays observed across the United States. The others are Christmas Day, Thanksgiving, Labor Day, Memorial Day, the 4th of July, Martin Luther King Jr’s Birthday, Presidents Day, Veterans Day, and Columbus Day. According to TheBalanceCareers.com, 90% of companies offer their employees a paid holiday off from work on New Year’s Day; the only two holidays with higher percentages are Christmas Day and Thanksgiving Day.

In celebration of the holiday season, Trader Joe’s is offering a number of festively-themed products for your various party needs, such as “Candy Cane Joe Joe’s Ice Cream” and Charcuterie Pinwheels. Take a look at their Fearless Flyer here to plan your New Year’s Eve shopping list. They also offer a number of “Dig In” recipes on their website for you to make and enjoy at home.

Wishing you a safe and happy New Year in 2020!

READ NEXT: Christmas Movies 2019: Top 10 Best to Watch for the Holidays on Netflix