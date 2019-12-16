WATCH: New ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Official Trailer Released

The official trailer for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has dropped. After waiting 34 years for a sequel, fans of the 1986 film are getting their wish.

You can watch the “Top Gun” official trailer later in this post or by clicking here.

The film, from Paramount Pictures, will be released June 26, 2020.

John Hamm called the new film “mind-blowing” with footage that is “out of this world” in an interview with PEOPLE. Cruise described the film as “a love letter to aviation” in a recent interview with Conan O’Brien. Hamm and Cruise are starring in the film, along Val Kilmer.

“I think it’s gonna be, for the people who love the first movie, I think it’s gonna be very interesting to watch,” Hamm said. “It very much takes the story in a different direction. But I think for the new fans it’s gonna be something very cool, too. I’ve seen some of the footage, it is out of this world.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Tom Cruise Is Reprising his Role as Maverick on the New ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Good morning, aviators. Watch the NEW trailer for #TopGun: Maverick starring @TomCruise – In theatres June 26, 2020. pic.twitter.com/pIVM99lcSC — Top Gun (@TopGunMovie) December 16, 2019

Much has happened since Tom Cruise made an appearance in his tighty whities and dramatically tossed the dog tags of his fallen comrade, Goose, into the ocean. The original “Top Gun” was released in 1986, long before Cruise and his ex-wife, Katie Holmes, became enmeshed in a Scientology scandal.

“I have to admit, I wasn’t expecting an invitation back,” Cruise says on the trailer.

“You’ve been called to orders, Maverick,” a high-ranking official responds.

Cruise’s character is introduced to the audience on the trailer as a fighter pilot instructor.

“Your instructor is one of the finest pilots this program has ever produced. His exploits are legendary. What he has to teach you may very well mean the difference between life and death,” a character says on the trailer.

Cruise, who is a pilot who learned to fly fighter jets, worked closely with actors to train them for their physically demanding roles in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The trailer also reprises the theme song of the film, called the “Top Gun Anthem,” by Steve Stevens.

Tom Cruise Learned to Fly a Grumman F-14 Tomcat for ‘Top Gun’ & Trained New Actors How to Handle G-Forces

Tom Cruise learned how to fly a Grumman F-14 Tomcat for “Top Gun,” and taught new actors how to handle the physical demands in the new movie.

“I had three flights in the F-14 in one day,” he said of his training for ‘Top Gun’ in an interview with Conan O’Brien. “It was a dream of mine. I wanted to make movies as a little kid. I wanted to fly airplanes.”

He worked with Navy fighter pilots in the making of “Top Gun: Maverick.” The actors faced physical demands akin to combat flight training. They were required to act while sustaining g-forces Navy pilots face in intense combat situations. Cruise said he wanted those watching the movie to have the experience of being a fighter pilot.

“With Top Gun I felt that one of the things we could deliver to an audience is that experience. So when you see a g-force, it’s not a computer-generated image. It’s actual the actors in there, being the characters, and you’ll see throughout…the aerial footage is really beautiful… I’m a pilot myself, and I love flying and I love aviation. So this is also a love letter to aviation.”