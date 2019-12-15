John Frusciante Rejoining Red Hot Chili Peppers: Josh Klinghoffer Leaving Group

John Frusciante is returning to the Red Hot Chili Peppers as Josh Klinghoffer departs the group, the Red Hot Chili Peppers wrote in an Instagram post Sunday afternoon.

“The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past 10 years, Josh Klinghoffer,” the band wrote on Instagram. “Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us. We also announce, with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group.”

The band did not announce the reasons for Josh Klinghoffer’s departure or John Frusciante’s return. Frusciante’s return comes after a 10 year absence. Klinghoffer served as the bands guitarist since 2009, appearing on all albums since “I’m With You” in 2011, according to Live for Live Music.

“This will not be the first time that Frusciante has rejoined the band,” the news outlet reported. “His original tenure with the group stretched from 1989 to 1992, quitting the band after it gained overwhelming popularity with the release of Blood Sugar Sex Magik in 1991 and after Frusciante had developed a serious heroin addiction. However, after a six year absence where he successfully completed a rehabilitation program, Frusciante rejoined RHCP in 1998, after which the group would release the monstrously successful Californication in 1999. But it would not last. 2006’s Stadium Arcadium would mark Frusciante’s fifth and final album with the Chili Peppers, and he would announce in 2009, after the release of his solo album The Empyrean, which featured Flea and Klinghoffer, that he was once again leaving the group. He would be replaced by Klinghoffer for the last few dates of the tour supporting Stadium Arcadium and all subsequent albums and tours.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers has seven shows scheduled for the summer of 2021, including festival appearances at Hangout Music Festival, Boston Calling and four shows abroad. See more tour dates or buy tickets here.