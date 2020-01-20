‘911: Lone Star’: Is Owen’s Sept. 11th Firehouse Based on a True Story?

On FOX’s 911 spinoff, 911: Lone Star, Rob Lowe stars as Owen Strand, a New York City firefighter who was the lone survivor of his firehouse when the towers fell on September 11th and his team worked at ground zero to try to save as many lives as they could. This is an important backstory because, in the premiere episode, Captain Strand is asked to come to Austin and rebuild a firehouse after a terrible tragedy leaves just one firefighter alive from this Austin crew of firefighters.

Viewers might be wondering if Captain Strand’s backstory is based on a true story. Here’s what we know.

There Is A Real Squad 252 in the FDNY

In the scenes from New York, Captain Strand is shown working for Station 252 in Manhattan. There is a real Squad 252 in New York, but it is actually located in the Bushwick neighborhood in Brooklyn and it is a “squad company.”

Squad companies were initially established by the FDNY to provide extra manpower to the engine and ladder companies. Today, squad companies can be both engine and/or ladder squads at the scene of a fire or they can operate the same tools as rescue companies.

Squad company members are highly trained in working with hazardous materials as a way to supplement the FDNY’s single hazmat company. So while the numbers are the same, Owen Strand’s Station 252 is not the same thing as the real-life Squad 252 in Brooklyn.

But Owen’s September 11th Backstory Might Be Based on a Real Firehouse

Feature on firehouse that lost most of their team during 9/11Midtown Manhattan – 29 August 2006 1. Medium shot firefighters in putting on fire gear 2. Medium shot firefighter putting on gear 3. Wide pan fire engine coming out of station garage 4. Wide pan fire engine pulling away 5. SOUNDBITE: (English) Captain James McGlynn, Engine 34, Ladder 21: "On 9/11 I was working with Engine 39. At 8:52 we were assigned to respond to the Trade Center." 3. Close up fax ordering Engine 34 to respond to "1 Worldtrade Center" on 9/11/01 at 0900 4. SOUNDBITE: (English) Captain James McGlynn, Engine 34, Ladder 21: "We were assigned to walk up stairway B. We made it to the 31st floor when the building began to shake. We found out much later that that shaking was the south tower coming down." Downtown Manhattan – 11 September 2001 5. Wide World Trade Center south tower collapsing Midtown Manhattan – 29 August 2006 6. SOUNDBITE: (English) Captain James McGlynn, Engine 34, Ladder 21: "That caused us to exit the building. We made it down to the lobby. At which point the north tower came down and trapped us in the B stairway for about five hours." Downtown Manhattan – 12 September 2001 7. Aerial shot of ground zero 8. More of the same Downtown Manhattan – 11 September 2001 9. Rescue workers at ground zero 10. More of the same Midtown Manhattan – 29 August 2006 10. SOUNDBITE: (English) Captain James McGlynn, Engine 34, Ladder 21: "You just draw on your training, and I guess the faith that you know that the Fire Department is out there and they're coming to get you. That, you knew that once contact was made and they were aware of our location that nothing was going to stop them from coming to get us." Downtown Manhattan – 11 September 2001 11. Wide shot fire truck headed through dust down street 12. Wide shot cloud of smoke and dust over buildings in Manhattan Midtown Manhattan – 29 August 2006 13. SOUNDBITE: (English) Captain James McGlynn, Engine 34, Ladder 21: "It makes you feel I guess kind of privileged that you were able to survive, and I guess it just makes you I guess want to live a better life." 14. Pan McGlynn walking by line of photos of fire fighters who died Sept. 11, 2001 15. Close up of photograph fallen firefighter William Krukowski 16. Close up photograph of fallen firefighter Lt. Michael Fodor 17. Close up photograph of fallen firefighter Keith Glascoe 18. Close up badges from fire departments whose officers worked at Ground Zero 19. Medium shot fire helmets on shelf, of men who died on 9/11 20. Wide fire truck backing into station garage 21. SOUNDBITE: (English) Firefighter James McNally, Engine 34, Ladder 21: "September 11, 2001, I was relieved from duty about 8:15 in the morning. I was in a hurry to get home. I usually catch a train, an 8:35 train. My wife was pregnant at the time with my son James." 22. Close up sign reading, "Hell's Kitchen FDNY, Engine 34, Ladder 21" 23. SOUNDBITE: (English) Firefighter James McNally, Engine 34, Ladder 21: "All of us were called back in to duty and naturally we all wanted to help out. So I got in my car and drove back to the City, and by the time I got here there was bunker gear missing. People were just grabbing, firemen that were off duty were grabbing bunker gear and heading down there. They brought us down in city buses. And we started to do our searches. We were getting reports of people that were trapped in voids and making phone calls from their cell phones." Downtown Manhattan – 14 September 2001 24. Medium fire fighters walking down street Downtown Manhattan – 12 September 2001 25. Wide shot tractors removing tower rubble Midtown Manhattan – 29 August 2006 26. Medium shot photos of firefighters who died 27. Medium shot firefighter helmets on shelf, of men who died on 9/11 STORYLINE: You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/40f4ec99770532ff4d65443e49f5d4e0 Find out more about AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/HowWeWork 2015-07-24T13:32:33.000Z

There was a real-life FDNY firehouse that lost more members than any other when the World Trade Center towers fell on September 11th, 2001. Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9 of the Midtown Firehouse lost every member who was working that morning shift, which was 15 in total.

In an article about that firehouse on the 10th anniversary of the attacks, firefighter John File told ABC7 that he switched shifts that day with the newest guy in the firehouse, Christopher Santora, and he thinks about that all the time.

“He was our newest guy in the house, 23 years old,” Fila said. “I think about Chris all the time. I think about what his life would have been, what he should have accomplished by now. It’ a huge weight to carry around.”

The firehouse, much like the New York and Austin firehouses depicted on the series, was transformed into a working memorial, with dozens of photos and memorial plaques on the wall. And even 10 years later, firefighter Joe Ceravolo said the grief is still very present.

“It just comes up on you,” Ceravolo said. “Sneaks up on you, and you can read it in the other guys’ eyes. It’s amazing. You know what the hurt is.”

There Is Also The Legacy Connection

More Than A Dozen Children Of Fallen 9/11 Heroes Joining FDNY | NBC Nightly News13 members of the FDNY Academy class are following in the footsteps of the firefighter fathers they lost on 9/11 — the largest class of legacy members the academy has had yet. » Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews NBC News Digital is a collection of innovative and powerful news brands that deliver compelling, diverse and engaging news stories. NBC News Digital features NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, TODAY.com, Nightly News, Meet the Press, Dateline, and the existing apps and digital extensions of these respective properties. We deliver the best in breaking news, live video coverage, original journalism and segments from your favorite NBC News Shows. Connect with NBC News Online! NBC News App: https://smart.link/5d0cd9df61b80 Breaking News Alerts: https://link.nbcnews.com/join/5cj/breaking-news-signup?cid=sm_npd_nn_yt_bn-clip_190621 Visit NBCNews.Com: http://nbcnews.to/ReadNBC Find NBC News on Facebook: http://nbcnews.to/LikeNBC Follow NBC News on Twitter: http://nbcnews.to/FollowNBC Follow NBC News on Instagram: http://nbcnews.to/InstaNBC More Than A Dozen Children Of Fallen 9/11 Heroes Joining FDNY | NBC Nightly News 2019-09-11T00:11:07.000Z

One thing that helped the Midtown firehouse work through their grief was that the surviving firefighters stayed involved in the lives of the 28 children left behind when all of their crew members lost their lives.

“Can’t say it doesn’t get emotional, to see these kids,” Chief John Joyce said. “It’s good to see the kids moving forward with their lives and doing the right thing. Their fathers would be very proud of them.”

In fact, Carl Asaro Jr., one of the sons who lost his father in the attacks, told ABC7 at the time that he planned to join the FDNY and hoped to work at the same Midtown firehouse where his father worked. Well, that did come to pass. In a 2019 Firehouse.com article, it was revealed that Carl, his brothers Matthew and Marc, and their sister Rebecca have all joined the FDNY. On 911: Lone Star, Strand’s son T.K. has followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the FDNY.

The New York Times also detailed that the 2019 FDNY graduating class boasted the largest group of “legacy” firefighters. Legacies are children of first responders who were killed on September 11th or first responders who died of illnesses related to working at Ground Zero. There were 12 sons and a daughter of firefighters killed responding to the attacks, along with six sons of firefighters or police officers who died of related illnesses.

September 11th-Related Illness Is Also Explored on 911: Lone Star

Fifteen years after 9/11, illnesses compound for first respondersTens of thousands of people who worked at ground zero are still coping with the long-term health effects from the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history. 15 years after the attack, doctors and researchers continue to study the connection between the toxins at the site and physical ailments, along with complications from mental health issues like post-traumatic stress disorder. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Karla Murthy reports. 2016-09-11T16:35:43.000Z

911: Lone Star also touches on this ongoing repercussion of the September 11th attacks. Captain Strand finds out in the premiere that he has tumors in his lungs, stage 1B lung cancer. His doctor tells him that by the 20th anniversary of the attacks, more survivors or first-responders will die from Ground Zero-related illnesses than those killed on the day itself. That is not a made-up statistic for the show.

A 2018 episode of PBS’s Frontline podcast called “The Weight of Dust” actually details how the projected death toll from illnesses linked to September 11th is larger than the number of people who died that day. The coordinating producer for the piece, Amy Gaines, lost her father Scott, a New York City police officer, to an illness believed to be caused by exposure to toxic chemicals at Ground Zero.

The World Trade Center Health Program has actually been set up to provide medical treatment and monitoring for first responders at the World Trade Center and related sites. Information can be found at the Center for Disease Control website.

911: Lone Star aired a special premiere on Sunday, January 20 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. It moves to its regular time slot of Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on January 20 on FOX.

READ NEXT: Is ‘911: Lone Star’ Filmed on Location in Austin?