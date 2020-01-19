How to Watch ‘911: Lone Star’ Online Without Cable

FOX is debuting a 911 spinoff titled 911: Lone Star Sunday, January 19, at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, live to all time zones before it moves to its regular Monday timeslot on January 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The spinoff stars Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler, Jim Parrack, and Sierra Mcclain. Here’s how to watch if you don’t have a cable subscription.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Fox (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox (live in most markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including Fox (live in select markets). It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with Fox if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Fox (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Although 911: Lone Star is a spinoff of the original 911 that stars Peter Krause and Angela Bassett and also comes from the minds of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, it has a distinctly different feel to it, owing largely to the fact that it changes the setting from Los Angeles to Austin. Minear recently told the Television Critics Association winter press tour that that was why they chose Austin, as opposed to a different big city.

“You have sort of the hipster culture. You have sort of Blue America in the middle of Red America. You have Red America around Blue America. It sort of has it all, and we just thought we would do a barbecued flavor version of the show,” said Minear.

But even though the show has a different look and feel to it, they are still working hard to make sure they are representing first responders in the most accurate way possible, starting with medical and fire training for their actors.

“They offered me the part, and I think we started filming two weeks later. So I had to do a lot of training very quickly and look like I know what I’m doing,” says star Tyler, who is playing paramedic captain Michelle Blake.

She continues, “The great thing about the show is a lot of the extras and people in the scenes with us are actual firefighters and paramedics, so that’s been amazing for me, because in all those moments in between on set, I can ask a million questions and observe. We’ve all done a lot of different extensive training and observing, and we’ve had such a great support system from all of these amazing professionals, so it’s been really helpful for us, and we’re just trying to learn as much as we can and honor them, and yeah. We’re learning as we go.”

Lowe also did a lot of training, but he says what really colored his experience was interacting with the Santa Barbara fire department during the recent fires and flash flooding in that area.

“My neighborhood has suffered horrendous wildfires and flash flooding and loss of life in the last two years, so I’ve had real, truly up-close and personal interactions with first responders. I had them staged at my house. I was feeding them food,” says Lowe.

“For me, what I found interesting and what was important, was anyone can tell you how to swing the ax or use the Jaws of Life, and we have people on the show that do that, but I was really interested in why these men and women do what they do, what does it mean to them, how do they go and sleep in the dirt for weeks on end, if it comes to that, pull the kind of hours, and I just was hoping to, as Liv said, honor that spirit,” Lowe adds. “And, for me, it was just fortuitous that I had that in my own life leading up to this. It was a sort of good coincidence for prepping the character.”

911: Lone Star premieres Sunday, January 19 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on FOX, airing live to all time zones. Then it moves to its regular time slot, Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

