WATCH: Aerosmith & Run DMC’s Grammys 2020 Performance [VIDEO]

Aerosmith took the GRAMMYs stage with Run DMC on January 26 for a special collaborative performance during the 2020 Grammy Awards. While Aerosmith, led by frontman Steven Tyler, took the lead on the live performance, which began with their hit song “Living on the Edge,” Run DMC emerged onto the stage to help execute their joint rendition of “Walk This Way.”

Aerosmith and Run-DMC’s reunion was one of the Grammys’ few “throwback” moments, taking pause to acknowledge and pay respect to recording artist greats on a night that often focuses on only the most recent hits.

During the performance, Rev. Run held up a Los Angeles Lakers jersey, with the number 24 and “BRYANT” on the back. The gesture was in honor of former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident hours before the Grammy Awards.

Run-DMC & Aerosmith Released Their ‘Walk This Way’ Music Video in 1985

“Walk This Way” was released by Aerosmith in 1975 as part of their album Toys in the Attic. In 1985, Run-DMC released their own version, featuring Aerosmith, in the form of a music video. The music video currently has over 77 million views on YouTube.

