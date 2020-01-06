‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch the Premiere Online

Everyone’s favorite reality dating competition is back when The Bachelor premieres its 24th season on ABC Monday, January 6. The special three-hour premiere kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT and promises all kinds of drama, including the return of Hannah Brown, the woman who broke Bachelor Peter Weber’s heart on The Bachelorette last season.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC and The Bachelor on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of The Bachelor on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes new episodes of The Bachelor after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles both include a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of The Bachelor on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch a live stream of The Bachelor on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

The Bachelor Season 24 Preview

Meet the Women – The BachelorMeet the Women of Peter's season NOW with Chris Harrison before #TheBachelor premieres January 6 on ABC! Who's got your rose? 2019-12-16T18:05:24.000Z

This season of The Bachelor promises to be chock full of drama, tears, and insanely romantic dates in exotic places. It is also no secret that Bachelorette and recent Dancing With the Stars champ Hannah Brown is going to be showing up, which throws Peter for a bit of a loop.

“I was just jaw-dropped,” Weber told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview. “A little bit of me was hoping she was going to try to come back to the house, or ask if she could join that first night and just see where it goes — if I’m being completely honest.”

We don’t yet know if Hannah does join the season, but one thing is for sure. Something interesting is brewing for The Bachelor this season. Usually by the day of the premiere episode, spoiler guru Reality Steve has spilled the beans on who is going to win the season. But this year he hasn’t and fans are speculating it’s because the season’s outcome is still up in the air.

Indeed, even Weber and host Chris Harrison are saying that this season can’t be spoiled by anyone.

First Look – The BachelorWe did NOT see this coming. Check out this exclusive first look of Peter’s upcoming season of The Bachelor, premiering January 6. 2019-11-26T01:39:37.000Z

“I’m very confident that no one is going to be able to spoil [the season],” said Weber in the same interview. “There’s a reason I believe that, and obviously can’t say it otherwise it gives it away. I’m very confident that Reality Steve and all of these people, they’re not going to find out what happens — there’s no way they’re going to find out.”

Harrison also told Good Morning America that viewers “truly aren’t going to know how it’s going to end until the very end,” adding that “it’s possible it’s still not over.”

Does this mean that Hannah does just come back on night one? What if she comes back for the finale? Guess we’ll all have to wait and see!

The Bachelor season 24 premieres Monday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

